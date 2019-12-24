Christmas credo: Believe as children do

Lorraine wishes everyone a happy holiday season

A lot of Christmas carols are embedded in my memory, having listened and sung them over and over during the past and present of my life. Some are old songs that have been redone by new artists, but, although the new version is lovely, the old rendition never seems to get old.

Read last week’s View from the Porch: When Christmas bells are swinging

Am including in this column something I found in a magazine that I felt a need to share. It is attributed to Daniel Roselle, co-founder of Safe Passage Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for children’s human rights.

Credo at Christmas:

At Christmastime I believe the things that children do.

I believe with English children that holly placed in windows will protect our homes from evil.

I believe with Swiss children that the touch of edelweiss will charm a person with love.

I believe with Greek children that coins concealed in freshly baked loaves of bread will bring good luck to anyone who finds them.

I believe with German children that the sight of a Christmas tree will lessen hostility among adults.

I believe with French children that lentils soaked and planted in a bowl will rekindle life in people who have lost hope.

I believe with Dutch children that the horse Sleipner will fly through the sky and fill the earth with joy.

I believe with Swedish children that Jultomte will come and deliver gifts to the poor as well as to the rich.

I believe with Finnish children that parties held on St. Stephen’s Day will erase sorrow.

I believe with Danish children that the music of a band playing from a church tower will strengthen humankind.

I believe with Bulgarian children that sparks from a Christmas log will create warmth in human souls.

I believe with American children that the sending of Christmas cards will build friendships

I believe with all children that there will be peace on earth.

It is our children who will inherit this world we live in. A good plan would be to leave it a clean and healthy place where they and their children can thrive.

Closing with: delectation – delight, enjoyment. Pleasure, delight and enjoyment are all synonyms and all signify the agreeable emotion accompanying the possession or expectation of what is good or greatly desired. The word delectation, from the Latin word for “delight,” suggests a reaction to pleasurable experience consciously sought or provided. More than all others, it connotes amusement or diversion.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

Just Posted

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Telkwa water lines are ‘ticking time bombs’: mayor

Telkwa council plans to step up emergency preparedness in case another water line breaks

Shared Histories Advisory Committee asks research material be donated

Dr. Tyler McCreary conducted the research between April 2016 and June 2018

Smithers slides its way into second round of voting for best B.C. sled town

Last year Tumbler Ridge won the competition beating out Flin Flon by less than 300 votes

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Most Read