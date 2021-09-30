China is sending us a message: hostage diplomacy works

The release of the two Michaels hours after Huawei exec is clearly saying ‘don’t mess with us’

The sudden release of “the two Michaels” last week left very little question that their detention in China for almost three years was a case of “hostage diplomacy.”

Come on, was there ever really any question that’s what it was?

China has been fairly open that a favourable disposition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition proceedings could open the door to a resolution for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

Still, it appeared very few people expected it would happen within hours of Meng’s release.

Speculation was it could be weeks, or even months, for the Chinese government to act, presumably in order to save face with respect to the accusation of hostage diplomacy.

So why would they make such an abrupt reversal effectively confirming that’s what they were doing?

Precisely because that is the message they want to send: “If you mess with us, we’re going to mess with you.”

There is also no question Canada was between a rock and a hard place on this one. Arresting and detaining Meng was a legal obligation to our other, and still more important, superpower partner, the United States.

Not bowing to Chinese pressure, despite the plight of the Michaels, to cease extradition is an extension of the broader policy of not negotiating with terrorists, which, of course, we and everybody else does in reality.

Let’s face it, we know very little about what our governments do in the arena of international diplomacy and espionage.

I am not suggesting for a minute that either Spavor or Kovrig were involved in anything like that, but to believe that we, and more importantly, the U.S. is not, is naive at best.

In any event, Canadians are outraged, rightfully so, but our outrage is a product of a very complicated international dance in which China holds an upper hand by virtue of its administrative consistency.

Let’s not forget, this whole situation was instigated by an American administration led by a petulant, unpredictable president, who has now been replaced by a much more measured one.

Ultimately, the deferred prosecution agreement is a great deal for Meng and a great deal for Spavor and Kovrig, but it’s a bad deal for Canada and the United States.

It proves that hostage diplomacy works.

On an interesting side note, the editor of the Global Times in China appeared to be critical of the Chinese government.

“After this, businesspeople on international trips should not be arrested for political reasons,” Hu Xijin wrote, a sentiment that has been interpreted in the West as referring to the two Canadians and possibly a sign of a more conciliatory China moving forward.

Why would the editor of a state-run Chinese media outlet say this?

Is China signalling that it is open to playing more nicely and within the framework of international law, or is Hu really referring to Meng’s arrest as having been being and once again sending the message: “Don’t mess with China?”

Hu’s other social media activity suggests the latter.

“More than 60 million people watched livestreaming of #Meng Wanzhou’s arrival in Shenzhen,” he tweeted. “Yes, Chinese people regard Meng regaining freedom as victory of justice and we believe China’s powerful national strength has shaped this result.”



