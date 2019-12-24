Charms of the season bring on good mood

Brenda says she’s not a Christmas person, but hopes it is a good one for everyone

I’m in a mood. Not sure what kind it is but it is lingering there in my mind. It must have something to do with Christmas.

Today was OK for me. Had coffee with good friends at the Tyhee Market. Different conversations surfaced. Some Christmas topics like turkey dinner and all the baking folks do.

No turkey and certainly no baking for me. Why would I do that to my old body?

The other conversations brought the good mood part to me. Skating on Tyhee lake. From first hand accounts the area cleared for the skaters is very nice and very long. Thanks to Pete and maybe others for those efforts. Won’t see me out there. Too hard on my ankles.

I was not in a good mood the other day when I realized I didn’t have brakes on my car. I managed to get the car to All Seasons. They kept the car until it was OK. Not only did they drive me home but when the repairs were done they drove my car back to me. A good mood enhancer as once more I had help when needed. Maybe this is what Christmas is all about?

I see the good folks from the Salvation Army standing by the red kettles. So much good comes from donations to help others. Christmas hampers will find the needy.

Read more from Spice of Life:

In search of the perfect (healthy) holiday treat

Hard to find TV that isn’t annoying

My bad mood part of the season came this morning as I decided to watch the news. Seeing Trump in my house did not help but when I changed the channel I saw a commercial showing many abused animals. I was asked to send a bit of money. Can’t say where since I could not look at those dogs and their suffering.

Of course I would feel better if I mention the Northwest Animal Shelter and all they do to help dogs and cats needing a home. Thanks to the people who might find an abused animal making sure it finds a place at the shelter. Maybe you would be in a good mood if you looked at the shelter site.

You will no doubt see an animal looking for its forever home. Christmas is a hard time for some folks. Feeling lonely? Neglected? Maybe an old cat or a little dog will change your mood and fill your life with happiness.

Take it from me – it works. I am privileged to have two big old dogs. One special lady in her late teens and the lab with cancer. Can’t forget my old dump cat.

I had a pleasant mood changer today when I received Christmas cards from friends and family. In the card from my brother and sister-in-law there was a cheque with my name on it. Now, my mood was over the moon. To think how lucky I am to have an older brother.

My mood changes when I hear of friends suffering from poor health. I can only hope that health will improve and anyone close to those who suffer will step up and create a pleasant mood for them.

I know I have missed saying all I should about Christmas. I am not a Christmas person, but I do have so many good friends who help me make memories of a good Christmas. I can only hope your memories of different times are a blessing for you.

Merry Christmas from this cabin in the woods to you.

You can call me at 250-846-5095 or send an email to mallory@bulkley.net.