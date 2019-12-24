Charms of the season bring on good mood

Brenda says she’s not a Christmas person, but hopes it is a good one for everyone

I’m in a mood. Not sure what kind it is but it is lingering there in my mind. It must have something to do with Christmas.

Today was OK for me. Had coffee with good friends at the Tyhee Market. Different conversations surfaced. Some Christmas topics like turkey dinner and all the baking folks do.

No turkey and certainly no baking for me. Why would I do that to my old body?

The other conversations brought the good mood part to me. Skating on Tyhee lake. From first hand accounts the area cleared for the skaters is very nice and very long. Thanks to Pete and maybe others for those efforts. Won’t see me out there. Too hard on my ankles.

I was not in a good mood the other day when I realized I didn’t have brakes on my car. I managed to get the car to All Seasons. They kept the car until it was OK. Not only did they drive me home but when the repairs were done they drove my car back to me. A good mood enhancer as once more I had help when needed. Maybe this is what Christmas is all about?

I see the good folks from the Salvation Army standing by the red kettles. So much good comes from donations to help others. Christmas hampers will find the needy.

Read more from Spice of Life:

In search of the perfect (healthy) holiday treat

Hard to find TV that isn’t annoying

My bad mood part of the season came this morning as I decided to watch the news. Seeing Trump in my house did not help but when I changed the channel I saw a commercial showing many abused animals. I was asked to send a bit of money. Can’t say where since I could not look at those dogs and their suffering.

Of course I would feel better if I mention the Northwest Animal Shelter and all they do to help dogs and cats needing a home. Thanks to the people who might find an abused animal making sure it finds a place at the shelter. Maybe you would be in a good mood if you looked at the shelter site.

You will no doubt see an animal looking for its forever home. Christmas is a hard time for some folks. Feeling lonely? Neglected? Maybe an old cat or a little dog will change your mood and fill your life with happiness.

Take it from me – it works. I am privileged to have two big old dogs. One special lady in her late teens and the lab with cancer. Can’t forget my old dump cat.

I had a pleasant mood changer today when I received Christmas cards from friends and family. In the card from my brother and sister-in-law there was a cheque with my name on it. Now, my mood was over the moon. To think how lucky I am to have an older brother.

My mood changes when I hear of friends suffering from poor health. I can only hope that health will improve and anyone close to those who suffer will step up and create a pleasant mood for them.

I know I have missed saying all I should about Christmas. I am not a Christmas person, but I do have so many good friends who help me make memories of a good Christmas. I can only hope your memories of different times are a blessing for you.

Merry Christmas from this cabin in the woods to you.

You can call me at 250-846-5095 or send an email to mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

Just Posted

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Telkwa water lines are ‘ticking time bombs’: mayor

Telkwa council plans to step up emergency preparedness in case another water line breaks

Shared Histories Advisory Committee asks research material be donated

Dr. Tyler McCreary conducted the research between April 2016 and June 2018

Smithers slides its way into second round of voting for best B.C. sled town

Last year Tumbler Ridge won the competition beating out Flin Flon by less than 300 votes

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Most Read