Celebrating the joys of fall

Falling leaves, migrating birds, scent of high bush cranberry and red tea has Brenda in fine spirit

Fall!

Don’t you just love it? Birds migrating, leaves changing colour and falling to the walking path. What’s that smell? Just the hint of a few dirty socks. Of course, that is high bush cranberry. Adds another dimension to the beauty of this day. I do have to tell you my walking trails have many piles of bear business. Have to deal with that soon.

When the days shorten a bit my mind turns to a nice cozy-tasting cup of tea. Fits nicely into the picture.

LAST WEEK: The complications of cooking

As we reach a certain age it is a good idea to drink something that might do some good.

I drink green tea from time to time. I do find it gets just ever so bitter if it steeps too long. I like chocolatey chai, lemon tea, cranberry tea and a few more. A friend gave me a box of rooibos red Tea. Now we are talking. This mild-flavoured tea is a ruby red herbal drink which matches the colours of the season. It is caffeine-free tea. It is not really a tea but it is much the same idea. Rooibos means red bush. This drink comes to us from South Africa.

I am never sure about all the good things I am told about certain products but I am curious about it anyway.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE:

Not our fault we got so darn old

School days

If this tasty red drink does all it says I will give it a try. Red tea has antioxidants. It has some fancy-named components that I am told will help fight cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Blood pressure will respond positively to this tea. It has some anti-inflammatory components which we know have some benefits.

You can use it to make your hair thicker or rub it on your skin. I am wondering as I do over many things is how does a tea know I don’t want hair on my face etc. I think I will skip that idea. I am told red tea might delay aging. Really? Good luck with that one.

I have been drinking red tea just plain but tonight I added cream and some Stevia. Well now, let me tell you it is a lovely drink. I just might be addicted.

I was thinking I should have put the wood heat on just so this fall day of red leaves and migrating birds would be complete with a lovely cup of red tea. Where can you get the tea? I bought some at No Frills for $3. I am sure you can get it at other grocery stores.

Drink up and enjoy or call me at 250-846-5095 or email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.

