Can’t stomach danger of edible cannabis

Editor,

Re: ‘Trying to open the door on Smithers pot retail’ (published Feb. 20)

I’m not quite as excited as Schaefer, Greene and Abbot at the prospect of a retail cannabis store in Smithers. And I’m even more concerned about “edibles.”

The edible marijuana market is full of dangers. Cannabis edible products can include gummy worms, sugar coated candies and even cereal snacks that look exactly like children cereals but go by the name of “Cap’n Munch” or “Frooty Loopys.” CBC and Global News both reported stories from veterinarians who have treated dogs that are brought to their clinic “stoned” after ingesting edible marijuana laced products. How long will it take for the first toddler to be brought to ER stoned from mistakenly eating cannabis laced edibles? And what are employers to do when an employee is ingesting cannabis laced snacks that look innocent, while operating machinery or working behind their desk?

If there can be a “stop work” order on Coastal GasLink because of the potential damage to a stone tool, surely there can be a “stop work” order here because of the very real danger to children, work place safety and pets.

Sincerely,

Jaclyn Penninga

Smithers