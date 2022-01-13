Can’t go wrong supporting Community Cancer Care Team

Lainie (Elaine) Waterhouse (back, third from right) on behalf of the 2020 Chip Run presents a cheque for $15,000 to Alice Christensen, chair of the Smithers Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT). Pictured left to right: Stacey Stolte, Kathy Johnston, Annette Ingham, Waterhouse, Christensen, Christine Kilb, Carla Atherton (kneeling), Jane Hoek (seated). Missing: Grace Kwan, Debbie Courtliff. The CCCT provides assistance to patients and their families for medical expenses not covered by the provincial health plan. For more information visit bvcancercare.ca or email info@bvcancercare.ca.

Sometimes even in the face of tragedy, you can get lucky. I have just experienced that with my daughter-in-law through her open-heart surgery journey. We were fortunate to have some of the best medical facilities available.

Imagine, though, being diagnosed with cancer and not knowing how you are going to pay for all the travel to Vancouver or Prince George for tests and to see specialists.

Well, there is somewhere to turn in the Bulkley Valley. The Community Cancer Care Team is there to help you financially and they have been there for the past 25 years. This organization was formed in the mid 1990s and is as beneficial now as it was then.

The Community Cancer Care Team is a non-profit, charitable group of dedicated caring members. Their goal is to raise funds to support cancer patients and their caregivers financially on the many trips to medical facilities outside our area.

It’s hard to believe but the CCC Team has paid out more than $100,000 over the past 10 years to assist families in our valley. That’s dedication and hard work.

This need to fundraise is always at the forefront and the group is asking for your help to fill the coffers this holiday season. The competition from charities for your hard-earned dollar can be difficult to navigate but you cannot go wrong with this local organization.

If you or a family member is going through cancer right now and could use some financial assistance please contact the CCC Team at info@bvcancercare.ca or call 250-847-6219 to ask for an application form.

If you would like to donate you can do so by sending a cheque to Community Cancer Care Team, Box 3776, Smithers B.C. V0J 2N0 or you can e-transfer directly using the info@bccancercare.ca email (no password needed),

Include your address and they will send you a tax receipt.

Thank you for your support and all the best for a great holiday season.

Thanks, Tom.