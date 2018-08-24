Cannabis smoking at Bovill Square would fit with alcohol use

Writer says the cannabis survey is a good idea, but a Bovill survey maybe a good idea.

Mayor of Smithers and Alder persons:

Smithers’ recent online recreational cannabis survey is a great idea. Public input hopefully will assist our leaders to focus on and bring forward good regulations.

Question #14: Smoking and vaping should be banned in all places such as sidewalks. May I suggest smoking of recreational cannabis should be allowed and restricted to Bovill Square. We already have open drinking of alcohol.

Often attempts are made to conceal alcohol within a brown paper bag. Shouting, swearing, insulting obscene language and drunkenness is prevalent. Indecent exhibition, urination is not uncommon. I have personally witnessed these acts.

I have been informed citizens are scared to walk near Bovill Square, nor will they take their children near this area. I have also been informed that senior citizens will request escort from Paul’s Bakery past Bovill Square.

Perhaps a survey should be taken on public views of the activities taking place at Bovill Square. These illegal actions are contrary to provincial liquor laws and the criminal code of Canada.

Mr. Mayor, is this the image we wish to convey to the citizens and visitors?

Stedel, M.D.