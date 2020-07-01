Canada Day and the camaraderie of nations

Lorraine recalls the coming together of Canadians and Americans in July celebrations

July 1, 2020. Canada Day. I feel that here in British Columbia, in Canada, we have much to be thankful for. I also understand that there is much to be worked on, much left to do. I also believe that we can and will do what is right.

I lived in Stewart for a year in the late 1980s and was so impressed with their celebration, combining Canada Day, July 1 and July 4, the U.S. Independence Day. There is only 4.4 kilometres between Stewart and Hyder, Alaska and both communities held celebrations together all week long.

I remember the one I witnessed was a bed race from Hyder to Stewart. So much laughter and cheering, I do not remember who won but I think that everyone involved, those who ran pushing a bed and those who cheered on the sidelines won just for their enthusiastic clapping, laughter and encouragement to all the participants. There were many barbecues, tons of food, families sharing. Americans and Canadians, you could not tell them apart, we were all one.

With my walking, I am within seeing distance of Maple Creek, Saskatchewan. Have begun to search for my next goal.

“You just couldn’t get hold of the things you had done and turn them right again. Such power might be given to the gods, but it was not given to men and women, and that was probably a good thing. Had it been otherwise, people would probably die of old age still trying to rewrite their teens.” From The Stand, Stephen King

Summer Step Up starts July 8. Step Up helps students maintain and strengthen their literacy and academic skills over the summer. Tutors provide engaging individualized one-on-one tutoring, working on each student’s specific learning needs.

Due to Covid-19 tutoring will be delivered online using video-calling on computer or tablet. There will be help with installing and navigating the video-calling app. This summer tutoring will be for Grades K – 7, specializing in developing reading strategies and fluency. Cost is $5 per 30-minute session, bursaries are available on request, including tablets and prepaid data cards. Full details: www.scsa.ca/programs/community-le/summer-step-up. Or call Amanda Scott 250-877-9405.

Recently I have been listening to Elvis cassettes, taking me way back to my teen years. American poet and activist Maya Angelou once movingly wrote: “Music was my refuge. I could crawl into the space between the notes and curl my back to loneliness.”

Seems music is a multitasker, involving learning, memory, sleeping, digestion, even bone health. Listening to music triggers memory, emotion, mood. I love old-time music. Love songs that bring back memories of when my kids were small when I went dancing. I dance and sing along even though I know my voice could scare the birds out of the trees. Music has a proven power to heal, perhaps doctors could prescribe music to help what ails a person, like a drug to boost health and lifespan.

Closing with: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” Bob Marley.

