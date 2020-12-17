Sonja Lester - Hard Copy

Sonja Lester - Hard Copy

Buy second hand for savings and for the good of the Earth

Sonja is concerned about all the stuff going unnecessarily into landfills

When I was a working mom with three kids and standing in line to pay for Santa’s presents I would use that time to rest.

This week, I was outside standing in a line for my turn to go into New To You. I am mostly isolated and I was enjoying conversations around me. Two ladies were chatting, six-feet-apart, and one said that she did all of her Christmas shopping at New To You.

She turned to me and said that at New To You she could buy 20 baby outfits for the $40 she would spend at a regular store getting one.

Shopper’s Drug Mart’s post office is my mail outlet now and they have a display with children’s toys and books that look brand new. Pick an item and put in a toonie.

The first time I was in the line-up I put a toonie into the big, adorable piggy bank and picked up a wrapped-in-cellophane child’s book. This last time I put in a toonie and picked up the cuddliest, sweetest little Raggedy Anne for my great granddaughter and felt it was so precious that I put in another toonie.

Now that I am home and still love the little doll I wonder: should I have left the little Raggedy Anne for a mom to find? That is my dilemma when I look for and find good used second hand especially in the thrift stores.

Buying good second hand is important to me because of the waste in landfills and pollution through manufacturing. I asked a repairman where I could get a DVD player fixed and he said, throw it away they are so cheap now.

Sadly he was right because in order to have a DVD player that works I had to throw out mine because it is hard to find someone to do repairs on electronics: causing and contributing to landfills and pollution in the air. We are taking this gift of our wonderful world Earth for granted.

When a vaccine is available I will be one of the first to have my arm up. I am grateful to all who wear masks and keep a safe distance. So far, so good.

This week is winter solstice and more daylight all the way into the middle of 2021.

If you have a Christmas story to be told please do. The paper comes out the morning of Christmas Eve and goes to press Dec. 18, I need to have my copy in Dec. 17. Call 250-847-4414 or e-mail Sonja.lester.b.c@gmail.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I am tired, and my soul hurts’: Prince George ICU nurse

Just Posted

University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
‘I am tired, and my soul hurts’: Prince George ICU nurse

Renée Bush writes about what it is like on the front-line of the pandemic in the north

Smithers Secondary School staff and parents have been informed of a second COVID-19 exposure at the school. (File photo)
Second virus exposure reported for Smithers Secondary School

Northern Health says risk of transmission in school settings to be low in most cases

Hwy 16 is closed just west of Gitsegukla until 8 p.m. (estimated) due to a major traffic incident. (Facebook photo)
Traffic moving again on Hwy 16 west of Gitsegukla

Three commercial vehicles collided this morning closing the highway for most day with no detour

Mike Grace-Dacosta (L) discusses basics with instructor Frankie Tam (R) before strapping on his snowboard. Citing warm temperatures and rain, Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR) is holding off on its scheduled Nov. 22 opening. In a Nov. 14 email to The Interior News HBMR said that its new scheduled opening date is now set for Nov. 29. (File photo)
Hudson Bay Mountain officially has a new manager

Interm general manager Lex Rei-Jones given the job.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Most Read