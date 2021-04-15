Bureaucracy gets it wrong with local restaurants

Sonja questions province-wide blanket government policies

Across the Valley - Sonja Lester

Across the Valley - Sonja Lester

To have so many people put the needs of each other first is what has helped our zone have only six new cases of COVID-19 in a week between Houston and Witset. When Hailey Callison got COVID-19, a big fear factor for her was that she could have given it to someone else when unsuspecting that she was positive. But just the fact that she cared so much makes that seem unlikely.

I am fully supportive of wearing a mask, hand sanitizing and keeping a safe distance from each other. What I am speaking up for is our restaurants. 

Blanket policies have got to stop in all areas of our government. It’s like it’s a habit. It is causing far too much stress on individual restaurant owners. Unlike box stores where even the sincerest attempt can be hard to manage and they stay open.

LAST WEEK: Museum virtual exhibit harkens to the Spanish fly era

Blue Water Sushi owner, Carly McIntyre, has put in all of the protocols and she plans on keeping them in her business-as-usual plan even after COVID. The plexiglass between tables and dividers have been erected down the centre to look appealing. The tables are six feet apart. There are sanitizing stations around the restaurant and a special take-out table for safe distancing.

We have gotten too used to bureaucracy to speak up. Who is making the decisions? Many of our restaurants and other small businesses have set up strict protocols to keep everyone safe in this pandemic.

I was working for voters’ registration many years ago. Wisely someone saw on the manila registration card that the wording Christian name should be changed to given name.

MORE ACROSS THE VALLEY: Vaccination volunteer finds clinic work positive and rewarding

There were boxes in storage and a stash in our reception area. We were told to destroy them, province-wide. My sensibility would have preferred to get a memo saying if someone objects to the wording Christian name please cross it out and put in given name and tell them it will be corrected when new ones are ordered.

For restaurants we let them know that they have to follow all the protocols in a pandemic to stay open. Public Health told them what to do and they did it. To stay open. When the need arises send a memo to all businesses to keep them updated. On our local level we should be able to enforce: put the safety of all first or shut down.

A little reminder old-time phrase I saw on FB. “I’ll avoid that like the plague.”

Please call me at 250-847-4414 or e-mail sonja.lester.b.c@gmail.com if you have something that contributes to the social scenery of our valley.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
You have shared your lives with me, you have given me endless topics

Just Posted

The Dease Lake Airport is receiving $11-million in upgrades funded by the province, Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and mining companies. (British Columbia Aviation Council)
Major upgrades coming to Dease Lake Airport

Airport to receive $11-million from the province, regional district and mining companies

Dianna Plouffe, right, with Mayor Gladys Atrill in front of Town Hall following the announcement she will be the new CAO> (Facebook photo)
Director of corporate services named Smithers CAO

Dianna Plouffe replaces Alan Harris who is retiring at the end of April

Mabel Todd, 83, of the Nak’azdli First Nation, leads a group of family members and advocates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls as they walk along the so-called Highway of Tears in Witset. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Province, feds fund full cell service along ‘Highway of Tears’ following years of advocacy

A ‘critical milestone in helping prevent future tragedies’ after at least 10 Indigenous women murdered, missing along the route

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

Volunteer Robbie McKnight works the screening table at the Coast Mountain College COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)
UPDATE Smithers clinic expands vaccine eligibility to ages 55+

Community members born in 1966 or earlier can now register and will be notified when they can book

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Vancouver police say eight people were arrested Wednesday after anti-pipeline protesters blocked off both the entrances and exits to two buildings in the downtown core. (Instagram/Qtcatspictureclub)
8 people arrested after anti-pipeline protestors chain themselves to Vancouver buildings

Cst. Tania Visintin said demonstrators caused ‘a serious safety hazard’ downtown for hours Wednesday

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Man charged in alleged high-profile Vancouver stalking case that went viral online

Man faces five other charges including criminal harassment and assault with a weapon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Beth Swalwell, a Creston local, recently contracted COVID-19. (Photo Submitted)
‘A huge source of guilt’: Creston woman shares COVID-19 impact on her mental health

Beth Swalwell and her husband tested positive in March

A sea lion swims past the window of an empty viewing area Vancouver Aquarium is pictured Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Vancouver Aquarium has had to close its doors to the public due to the lack of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S.-based theme park company buys Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium had to shut its doors in September due to COVID pandemic

A man wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm B.C. hospitals: modelling group

There are 397 people are in hospital due to the virus, surpassing a previous high of 374 seen in December

A deep cut on a humpback whale is shown in this recent handout photo in the Vancouver area. A conservation organization is warning boaters to be extra careful to prevent further harm to an injured humpback whale swimming in the Vancouver area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ocean Wise, Vanessa Prigollini *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Boaters urged to use caution around hurt humpback off Vancouver

Ocean Wise says watchers first noticed the wound 3 days ago and believe it was caused by a vessel strike

Ron Rauch and his wife Audrey are photographed at their home in Victoria, Friday, March 5, 2021. Their daughter Lisa Rauch died on Christmas Day 2019 when a tactical officer with the Victoria Police Department shot her in the back of the head with plastic bullets after barricading herself in a room that was on fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. families push for changes as special committee examines provincial Police Act

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth acknowledged the need to update the legislation last year

Most Read