Bulkley Valley deserves better than blowing smoke

Air quality advisories has writer wondering about smoke emitter in town.

Editor,

The valley is experiencing another one of its unfortunate air quality advisories as of last week, with the inhalable particulate levels reaching twice the maximum acceptable limit. This is a toxic situation for those of us who breathe.

Traditionally during air quality advisories, people who emit smoke are asked by the Ministry of Environment to take extra care to minimize their emissions. I would like to believe that the Ministry of Environment is still spending some of their work hours ensuring that this occurs, and enforcing emission permit conditions.

I drove past the Pinnacle Pellet plant every day last week and it has been smoking badly, right through the poor air quality advisory. Could this be the result of a different or blended feedstock of green aspen that was hauled to the plant or short-cutting of the drying process?

The citizens of the Bulkley Valley deserve better, both in terms of emissions enforcement and rectifying broken promises.

Jim Senka

Clean Air Now (Residents of the Bulkley Valley concerned about air quality)

