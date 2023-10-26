Bulkley Valley Cattlemen’s Cattle Health Workshop

I got a call last week from Kelsey Oosterhoff, president of the Bulkley Valley Cattlemen’s Association asking if I could do a column on the upcoming workshop her group has planned for Friday, October 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

I originally thought she said the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association but she had actually said the B.V. Cattlemen’s Association. I was not aware we had such a group in the valley and Kelsey stated there are also two other such organizations along the Bulkley River corridor.

The Skeena Stockmen’s Association — which takes in Terrace to Smithers — and the Pleasant Valley Cattlemen’s Association which extends from Hungry Hill to the Lakes district.

This workshop is open to any producer and any member of the public who is interested in learning about cattle health. The event will be at the Round Lake Hall and a $30 fee will be charged at the door to cover catered lunch costs.

No pre-registration is required and participants will learn new skills and procedures that can be taken home and implemented on their own operation.

The seminar will be focused on the health and care of pregnant cows and support for the cow and calf during and after birthing.

The information presented will be useful to all producers no matter their type of stock.

“John Dick, DVM of Chilliwack B.C. will be brought up to our area as moderator,” said Kelsey. “John is a partner with the Greenbelt Veterinary Services Clinic and has a wealth of information concerning the health and care of animals. In today’s landscape, with not enough vets available in our region, the information will be helpful in tending your stock until a vet can be secured.

“Certainly, this workshop will not replace a vet, but it will allow the producer some comfort in understanding the whys and hows of animal care.

“We are very excited to be hosting this workshop and it is a good opportunity for producers to get together and connect,” continued Kelsey. “In today’s farm world, whether you have small acreage for a few cows or sheep or you are a large producer, it is always a bonus to have more information than less in the care and maintenance of your stock.

“It is also beneficial to connect with other producers and share experiences. Even if you do not have animals at the present time, you may want to raise some in the future. Certainly, there will be question and answer time and this will be a chance to ask an expert.

“We are hoping for at least 50 participants drawing from the greater Highway 16 region and it will be a good chance to catch up with friends and learn something interesting.

“So, mark your calendar and reach out to BVCA through their website or email bvcattlemens@hotmail.com if you have any questions. I also can be reached by phone at 250-643-3348,” says Kelsey.

Thanks for this Kelsey, sounds like a great learning opportunity. Here’s hoping for a great turnout.