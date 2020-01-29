Blue Monday not so blue with the help of a younger friend

I figure now that we have passed January 20 it should be clear sailing until whenever.

January 20 was actually Blue Monday. For some reason it is the best day for sadness and depression. Lots of people get this blue business. I don’t know who decided we should feel blue on this specific day. If you were to ask me I would tell you I would prefer not to have someone telling me how I might feel on a certain day. I can feel down in the dumps on my own.

Blue Monday was a nice day for me. Sunny and warm and a plus-5 temperature. Best of all a young friend came by to help out. She shovelled snow off some shed roof areas. She also chopped ice from the exit from this place.

This Blue Monday idea set me to thinking how lucky I am as an aging person. I have young friends who help me out around here and keep my mind working when they are talking about topics not old people related.

I have never been this old before but I do think if all elders found themselves in the company of younger people life could have a different perspective for all of us to consider. When I say younger people I mean as in younger adults not little people. I can sit in conversation with these friends and not find it necessary to discuss my sore this or that. They are not interested in talking about my next doctor’s appointment.

Don’t get me wrong, I have many grand senior friends with whom I can talk to or about. We can recall times past or know how to do certain tasks. They do not talk on some device to a person not at the table. They offer help and more often or not they can do the work.

If it had not been for Blue Monday, I might not tell you about my younger friends. I know there are others like me who need help from time to time. Family is busy or far away. With a younger friend you can have an interesting modern conversation and accept help when offered. It is a full package deal. Friends with benefits.

I am not sure how I became lucky enough to have such friends but I hope all of you find a good friend not on the senior list. You will feel younger and very lucky like I do. Mix the younger people in with your senior friends and you are in store for a positive experience.

You can call me about this topic or others at 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.