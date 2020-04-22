Birds brighten the gloom of social distancing

How are you doing? Has the social distancing been a problem for you? Staying at home a real trial? We will get through this. We are lucky we live where we do.

I can only hope all of you are well and managing the best you can. If you feed the birds this is a grand time for bird activities. Clean up the seed and the feeders. If you have swallow boxes make sure they are cleaned out. A mild solution of bleach could do the trick.

Hummingbirds should be on the scene soon. Make sure the feeders get a good cleaning. Make the sugar water using white sugar. The measurement for the feeder is 4 parts water to 1 part sugar. Boil long enough for the sugar to not be gritty.

The birds will now be preparing their nests. I noticed the chickadees taking dog hair away for that purpose. Some bigger birds like a few strings of wool. Swallows would be happy to have a few feathers for their nesting box.

I am writing to you on April 14 and I am told that the sandhill cranes show up around this time. Lots of geese and swans in the nearby field. More robins that I have seen in years past. Yesterday I had the good fortune to see a northern harrier.

The next thing to be ready for are bears. If you see a family out and about , leave them alone. They have had a long winter without food so they will be taking care of that. Clean up your garbage so there is no need to harm the bears.

Just a bit of a note about the virus. I was told by a resident that we don’t have to avoid others etc because we don’t have many cases in the northern zone. Exactly!! That is partly because we have done our part. Remember this is a new virus and we do not have an immunity to it. Let’s continue to follow the rules. At the end of it we will be glad we did.

Be well and enjoy all the north has to offer. Call to 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.