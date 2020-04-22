Birds brighten the gloom of social distancing

Hummingbirds should be on the scene soon.

How are you doing? Has the social distancing been a problem for you? Staying at home a real trial? We will get through this. We are lucky we live where we do.

I can only hope all of you are well and managing the best you can. If you feed the birds this is a grand time for bird activities. Clean up the seed and the feeders. If you have swallow boxes make sure they are cleaned out. A mild solution of bleach could do the trick.

Hummingbirds should be on the scene soon. Make sure the feeders get a good cleaning. Make the sugar water using white sugar. The measurement for the feeder is 4 parts water to 1 part sugar. Boil long enough for the sugar to not be gritty.

The birds will now be preparing their nests. I noticed the chickadees taking dog hair away for that purpose. Some bigger birds like a few strings of wool. Swallows would be happy to have a few feathers for their nesting box.

I am writing to you on April 14 and I am told that the sandhill cranes show up around this time. Lots of geese and swans in the nearby field. More robins that I have seen in years past. Yesterday I had the good fortune to see a northern harrier.

The next thing to be ready for are bears. If you see a family out and about , leave them alone. They have had a long winter without food so they will be taking care of that. Clean up your garbage so there is no need to harm the bears.

Just a bit of a note about the virus. I was told by a resident that we don’t have to avoid others etc because we don’t have many cases in the northern zone. Exactly!! That is partly because we have done our part. Remember this is a new virus and we do not have an immunity to it. Let’s continue to follow the rules. At the end of it we will be glad we did.

Be well and enjoy all the north has to offer. Call to 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Helping those who use substances during the COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Potty training during a pandemic

Just Posted

Planning underway for this year’s forest fire season while under a public health emergency

Open fire prohibitions came into effect on April 16.

Telkwa struggles with business of governing due to pandemic

Last two regular council meetings have been difficult for both councillors and public to participate

Area food banks receiving emergency grants in response to COVID-19 impacts

A provincial grant has been the first to be distributed

April 16 update from local medical staff

Smithers docs advise it is not time to start bending social distancing and self-isolation rules

Woman served eviction notice from homeless camp receives a reprieve

Brenda Shaffer will have another 24 hours to properly apply for residency

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

Most Read