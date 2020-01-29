Beware nine things that can derail your resolutions

Lorraine is trying to avoid falling into traps that distract her from exercising more

I have reached Lethbridge and am now on my way to Taber. Not a lot of walking got done over the past week, mainly due to the cold weather. Lethbridge is in Alberta, the third-largest city by both population and land area after Calgary and Edmonton as well as the largest city in southern Alberta. The Canadian Rockies, which are nearby, contribute to the city’s warm summers, mild winters and windy climate. The population as of 2016 was 92,730. Their mayor is Chris Spearman.

Did you set yourself any New Year’s resolutions? I am hoping to exercise more and of course watch what I eat. Nine things that can perhaps derail my hopes: Being inconsistent. I am a creature of habit so I need to make new habits.

Not rewarding yourself or rewarding yourself too much. Yes, if one chocolate is good, two (or three) is better.

Letting decision fatigue dictate your habits. Yep, if I am tired, that is the end of any thing like cooking or working out.

Constructing meaningless routines. I can make all sorts of excuses to keep to my routines (long established).

Letting time encroach on your activities. Again, I can think of all sorts of things that “need” to be done before I exercise, therefor, aww, no time left to exercise.

Talking to others about your routine. Not sure that is bad since after I tell someone what I am doing, I pretty much have to do it.

Being overly critical about your progress. Yes, have you ever stopped the whole plan because you ate something that was off your diet and then figured, I screwed up so not going to continue with the diet?

Incorporating too much too soon. Yes to this as I figure I can do 20 pushups when actually I struggle with 2.

Denying enjoyable activities. Well I try not to do this as a person needs fun, good times, isn’t that what life is about?

Here is something interesting. John Dunn will share stories, images and video from his 8,000-kilometre, 400-day series of wilderness expeditions through Canada from south to north. His quest was to find a wild route through the country. Over 400 days and several expeditions he covered almost every kilometre from Tofino to the northern tip of Ellesmere Island. “Journey North” is the story of those expeditions. Wednesday, February 19, 7:30 p.m. at the Old Church. Tickets available from jdunn.eventbrite.ca and at the door. Check out arcticlight.com for more information.

You are invited to a “Living Room Concert” Sunday, February 9, 7:30 p.m. Share a fun social, cultural evening and experience classical music from a few feet away. The Concert will be held at 4092 4th Avenue, the studio of Sharon Carrington. Contact Sharon: 250-877-1614 or scmusic@telus.net to reserve your seat.

Closing with: knackered – tired, exhausted. Knackered is derived from the past participle of knacker. A slang term meaning “to kill” as well as “to tire, exhaust, or wear out.”