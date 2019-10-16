Being thankful for the right to vote

Brenda discusses the upcoming election and why she thinks people should go to the polls

So much to think about and so much to consider. Last night I watched the leaders debate in preparation for the election on October 21. I enjoyed the process except for the parts where the leaders spoke over each other. Very little name calling, a bit of good humour and some respect for each other. Sorry, I forgot to remind you that this is Canadian politics.

It does help us decide where to settle our vote if we hear the policies of each leader. For me policies are helpful but the demeanour is vital. Our Prime Minister will represent all of us on the international stage.

My question to you is: will you vote? It is easy to say no. Too much trouble , don’t like any of the candidates in this riding and best of all is those who say “I never get anything for my vote.”

Really?

I am thankful for my pension money and health care. As a low income person I get help with some things like medical, eye exams, and prescription costs.

If you go to our Access Centre you will be guided to find other benefits you can enjoy. Sure, everything you want for yourself might not come to you as an election gift. Your vote might help a candidate get in that will have the interests of all our citizens in their policy platform

One vote! What can that do? I am sure my uncle who died during the Second World War might have had some words of wisdom about why he and so many others put their lives on the line for all of us. My Grandmother was part of the suffrage movement in the 1920s. She was no doubt proud that women finally gained the right to vote.

I can’t disrespect her fight for the right to vote by not doing so.

I write these words to you when Thanksgiving is on the fall-coloured horizon. Maybe you are not thankful for the right to vote or the right to choose, but I have an idea many of you are thankful for your family, your home, friends and I hope good health.

I know for me life has had some challenges but now I am older and not really wiser I am grateful for many parts of a day.

I am thankful for friends who make it possible for me to continue to live in this cabin in the woods. I am thankful to all of you who read my words.

“When one is thankful for the blessings in their life they are choosing to attract more positivity and abundance.” Darned if I know if these words by Michael Jacobs are true. I will think positively about it and be thankful if it works out.

Don’t forget to vote October 21. Take your voter’s card with you and two pieces of identification.

Your calls come to 250-846-5095 or you could email a note to mallory@bulkey.net.


mallory@bulkley.net
