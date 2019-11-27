Be gracious

Homelessness and affordable housing are never far from the top of the societal agenda.

In the recent federal election affordability and cost of living was the third top issue identified by voters. In the past week, this newspaper alone has had three stories about various aspects of the topic locally.

There are numerous organizations in the area striving to find solutions with support from various levels of government.

Goodacre Place, a beautiful new facility offering long-term supportive housing opened this year, quickly achieved full capacity, and now has a long waiting list.

As a result of the Province shifting resources to this project, we lost the emergency shelter, which is an issue that needs to be addressed. The Northern Society for Domestic Peace operates a shelter for women and children fleeing abuse and is working on a new second-stage housing development.

Witset is building a new apartment building and the Dik Tiy Housing Society is continuing its efforts to bring another affordable housing development to Smithers.

But even as we grapple with all of this, as a community we must be cognizant there will always be people for whom none of these solutions work. Either by circumstance or choice, alternative lifestyles will always be present within our communities.

Similarly, there will always be people for whom the very existence of people exercising their right to live as they choose, or are able, causes discomfort. Whether it is out of fear (which is not always entirely unfounded) or guilt (also not always entirely unfounded) homelessness raises scorn, resentment and intolerance.

We must make every effort to address what is legitimately a problem, but we must also be wary of imposing solutions on people.

Everyone has the right to live as they see fit and we can’t force people into particular living situations against their wills.

And we can’t prevent people from living on the land. As long as they are not harming anyone—and no, their presence alone does not constitute harm—it is nobody else’s business.

There are numerous proverbs that might apply here.

“Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes.”

“There, but for the grace of God, go I.”

“Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

The bottom line is the minimum standard for all of us in dealing with our fellow humans should be graciousness.

Previous story
Wexit might be a long shot, but that doesn’t mean we should underestimate it
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Just Posted

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Terrace River Kings tear up Smithers Steelheads with 7-2 win

Kings have yet to lose a game this season

First occupancy of CGL Houston camp expected for July 2020

Clearing the 78-kilometre pipeline section between Houston and Hazelton scheduled to start January

Bulkley Valley District Hospital Auxiliary (BVDHA) purchases over $315K in equipment for hospital

An imaging scanner intensifier, neonatal incubator and colonoscope were some of the pricier items

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced today for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

LNG Kitimat work camp takes shape

Extensive worker camp now being assembled

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Most Read