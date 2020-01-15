Be careful writing out dates in 2020

I took a few days off from wearing my Fitbit so am a bit behind on my journey. I am not one to give up mind you, started back yesterday.

A New Year. Received a warning about writing out the year when signing documents and cheques and other items.

Instead of putting January 15/20 put January 20, 2020 (the entire year) as it is too easy for someone to change it from January 15/20 to January 15/2019 or 2017, adding a year after the 20. Interesting that someone thought about that.

Saturday, February 1, 6 p.m., Round Lake Dinner & Coffee House. A Korean dinner ($15) prepared by Quick Eats. Reserve your meal, text Judy 250-877-1090 or phone 250-846-5296. Music ($5) starts at 7:30 featuring Pull My Finger, also Eric Anderson. Remember your inside shoes.

A saying: we do not stop playing because we are old; we grow old because we stop playing. Anybody can grow older, that doesn’t take any talent or ability. The idea is to grow up by always finding opportunity in change. Have no regrets. Remember, growing older is mandatory. Growing up is optional.

A huge thank you to all those involved in the Christmas Hamper program. The program helps local families celebrate the season by providing the components of a holiday dinner and some holiday treats along with basic non-perishable foods and a loaf of bread, vouchers for milk, eggs and cheese. Each child under the age of 17 received a gift and a book.

This year 310 hampers were distributed, helping 975 people in Smithers, Telkwa and Witset, including 282 children. Christmas Hampers is a continued success only because of the incredible support of our community, truly heartwarming. Questions or comments: Smithers Community Services Association 250-847-9515 or email Cathryn.Olmstead@scsa.ca.

At the Library: Programs for Young Children: Babytime (newborns to 18 months) Mondays 9:30- 10:15 a.m., January 20-April 6. Toddlertime (18-36 months) Mondays 10:45-11:30 a.m., January 20-April 6. Storytime (preschoolers) Wednesdays 10-11 a.m. January 22-April 8. Also, Saturday January 25, 12 p.m., author Thom Barker will read from his children’s book Lady MacBeth: Afraid of the Stairs and share photos and stories of the dog that inspired the story. A fun craft will follow.

More thoughts on getting older: I thought getting old would take longer.

I’ve decided I’m not old. I’m 25 – plus shipping and handling.

17th Annual Big Band Dance, Saturday February 8, 7 p.m., St. Joe’s Auditorium. Tickets $30 available at Mountain Eagle Books and SSS Office. Featuring SSS Junior and Senior Jazz Bands. Mint Julep. Alpenfunk. Spot dances. Silent Auction.

Midnight lunch snacks. Alcohol served, no minors. Formal/semi-formal. All proceeds go toward music programs at Smithers Secondary. Event sponsored by Horncraft Music & the BV Band Boosters.

Closing with: Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: “What are you doing for others?” Martin Luther King.