BC’s worst-kept secrets

Writer says privacy of referendum ballots is lacking.

Editor,

Although political debate is often in the public eye and on the public stage, the privacy of a voter’s decision — how he or she marks the ballot — has always been an important part of our democratic process. When this principle of a secret ballot is violated, it should concern us all.

That’s why I was both surprised and troubled by the so-called “secrecy sleeve” which came as part of the elaborate mail-in referendum ballot package. There’s nothing “secret” about it. It’s a folded piece of paper which theoretically hides your ballot choice from the eyes of the individual opening your Certification Envelope which contains your personal ID and signature.

There is no place where the flow of information connecting you and your ballot choice is broken except by the assumption that the person opening the envelope will not “sneak a peek”. In a proper system, the ballot would be placed in an unmarked sealed envelope; all those sealed envelopes would be removed from the ID envelopes first and then taken to a separate sorting area to be opened and tallied.

I’m quite surprised at this oversight. It seems so contrary to the whole elaborate process designed to ensure that voters’ ballot choices are not made public unless the voters themselves choose to speak about their choices.

Rod Taylor

Interim leader

Christian Heritage Party – BC

Telkwa

Previous story
COLUMN: Higher interest rates will slow B.C. economy after ‘unusually robust’ show

Just Posted

Family of Cameron Kerr plead for driver to come forward

“Stand up and be a human.” Those were the only words that… Continue reading

Gwaii Haanas celebrates new Land-Sea-People plan

Forty per cent of Gwaii Haanas marine areas protected under new, integrated plan

Top national sparrers in Smithers

Harmony Taekwon-Do brings home hardware from national competition in Calgary.

Good fences, good neighbors

A neighbour has beef with cattle let loose on the range - including her yard.

Bulkley-Nechako District gets new Chairperson, Board of Directors

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) on Nov. 15 elected a new… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Postal strike affects charities at critical fundraising time

Canadian fundraising professionals and charities join call for fast resolution

$90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

B.C. woman fined $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr in Alberta

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

Watchdog calls for probe into police board spending on former Victoria police chief

Police Complaint Commissioner says accountable and transparent review is in public interest

South Korean named Interpol president in blow to Russia

South Korea’s Kim Jong Yang was elected as Interpol’s president edging out a longtime veteran of Russia’s security services.

E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Trump defies calls to punish crown prince for writer’s death

The U.S. earlier sanctioned 17 Saudi officials suspected of being responsible for or complicit in the Oct. 2 killing, but members of Congress have called for harsher actions, including cancelling arms sales.

British, EU leaders to meet as Brexit deadline looms

The U.K. and the European Union agreed last week on a 585-page document sealing the terms of Britain’s departure.

Most Read