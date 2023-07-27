BC Parks has work to do on reservation system

I love camping. And as a family, we often go to provincial campgrounds. Earlier this summer, we went to one of our favourite places. We were so lucky to be able to reserve a spot— out of more than a hundred sites, there were two left to choose from when I went to book one online.

Obviously, they weren’t the greatest, far from the beach, non-electrical and a bit tight. But nonetheless, we were happy to be able to go and snag a site. When we got there, I asked the ranger at the front desk if anyone had cancelled and if we could be moved.

She said no.

Over the weekend, I counted at least three premium sites that sat empty the entire time. I’m not sure if people changed their plans or what happened. But I do know, cancelling sites can be tricky.

You don’t get all your money back and most people don’t think it is worth it — so they don’t cancel and just let it sit empty.

I feel like this is people trying to get revenge on the system, not out of pure laziness or forgetfulness.

But the only ones suffering are fellow camping lovers.

My family was still able to have a wonderful time camping but I feel for those who wanted to go and couldn’t because they were told all the sites were full.

This particular campground we like to go to has no first-come, first-served spots, every single site can be reserved.

According to the BC Parks website, if you cancel all or part of a camping reservation, you may be eligible for a refund of camping fees.

The amount you are refunded depends on when you cancel or change your reservation. Transaction fees are non-refundable.

At most parks, you cannot change a reservation after 8 p.m. two days before your scheduled arrival date.

Last year, my friend cancelled her site three weeks before she was set to go and she was never refunded her money.

She followed all the correct steps, which she said was a bit of a pain, and never saw a dime back. No wonder people don’t bother cancelling.

BC Parks has made some changes to its website and its booking system, including adding a new feature that allows people to be notified if a site becomes available.

This is a good first step for updating the booking system but if the cancellation regulation and rules aren’t fixed and people aren’t encouraged to notify when they can’t use their campsites, this new tool won’t be useful for other campers.

This frustration is on both the system and the users.

The system needs to change to allow for more flexibility when cancelling, but people also have to cancel, whether they are refunded or not.

There needs to be a better way, so we can all enjoy our beautiful parks.

READ MORE: Reducing your water foot print

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.