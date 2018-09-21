Bad policy hurts good people

Writer has a problem with new gun restrictions, border crossing and changing standards.

Open letter to the Honourable Ralph Goodale:

Bad policies only hurt good people. Bill C71 does nothing to curb criminal activity or behaviour. It will not strengthen public safety.

You think bad guys will apply for a firearm license or permit to transport firearms? There has been a total failure by the courts to sentence people under the punishment section. Go after the bad guy and leave us law abiding citizens alone!

Why are we allowing people with malevolent intent to cross our borders? No criminal checks, no checks for disease. A handshake and welcome with benefits. These people have not paid a cent in taxes. How is it a person convicted of murder and supposedly diagnosed with PTSD is receiving compensation from the DVA.

Trudeau feels our vets are asking for too much. This person never served. When did he discover he had PTSD? Before this offence or after?

Under the charter every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to equal protection. Yet we are not equal. The government is making us feel guilty about past history. Other civilizations are and always have been the victims. Look out when they reach the large percent of the population. The government of Canada is responsible for creating a division among its citizens. Trudeau government awards millions of dollars to a person who has been called a terrorist. No money for our vets.

There seems to be an ever-changing standard on issues like environmental impact Indigenous rights. Why don’t we shut down the trains, close our highways, turn off the electricity, shut off the gas, shut down marine traffic and don’t allow anyone to go to work. See where we end up.

Your new marijuana legalization will kill more people on our roads than guns owned by our law abiding citizens.

M.D. Stedel

Smithers

(Editor’s note: refugee claimants are subject to a medical examination, a criminal screen, and a security check.)

Previous story
Let the courts decide, not the bullies
Next story
Mayors look at LNG challenge wrong way

Just Posted

Jessica comes home

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

Non-certified teachers help fill shortage in Hazelton

Six non-certified teachers hired to help fill 50 full-time equivalent slots in Hazelton and Kitwanga

Mobile complaint team coming to B.C.’s northwest

Ombudsperson’s office wants to hear from wronged residents.

Family invites community to gather by Hwy 16 to honour Jessica Patrick

Smithers teen Jessica Patrick’s family say they are bringing her body home.

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams faces breach of probation charge in Quesnel

Adams is scheduled to consult counsel in Quesnel Oct. 9, after breaching ban from owning animals

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

B.C. man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Judge issues time out for probation breach

New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding

Emergency managers on Friday ordered about 500 people to flee homes along the Lynches River

B.C. doctor weighs in on the kid ‘screen time’ debate

A Maple Ridge mother opens up about her children’s use of tablets, smartphones and television

B.C. councillor’s expenses being sent to the RCMP

Decision to have expenses audited and shared with RCMP taken at special meeting of council

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in 22 per cent of B.C. cities

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

House arrest for man who abused disabled B.C. woman, then blamed her

‘Groomed complainant’ and ‘violated position of trust,’ judge says

Most Read