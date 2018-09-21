Bad policy hurts good people

Open letter to the Honourable Ralph Goodale:

Bad policies only hurt good people. Bill C71 does nothing to curb criminal activity or behaviour. It will not strengthen public safety.

You think bad guys will apply for a firearm license or permit to transport firearms? There has been a total failure by the courts to sentence people under the punishment section. Go after the bad guy and leave us law abiding citizens alone!

Why are we allowing people with malevolent intent to cross our borders? No criminal checks, no checks for disease. A handshake and welcome with benefits. These people have not paid a cent in taxes. How is it a person convicted of murder and supposedly diagnosed with PTSD is receiving compensation from the DVA.

Trudeau feels our vets are asking for too much. This person never served. When did he discover he had PTSD? Before this offence or after?

Under the charter every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to equal protection. Yet we are not equal. The government is making us feel guilty about past history. Other civilizations are and always have been the victims. Look out when they reach the large percent of the population. The government of Canada is responsible for creating a division among its citizens. Trudeau government awards millions of dollars to a person who has been called a terrorist. No money for our vets.

There seems to be an ever-changing standard on issues like environmental impact Indigenous rights. Why don’t we shut down the trains, close our highways, turn off the electricity, shut off the gas, shut down marine traffic and don’t allow anyone to go to work. See where we end up.

Your new marijuana legalization will kill more people on our roads than guns owned by our law abiding citizens.

M.D. Stedel

Smithers

(Editor’s note: refugee claimants are subject to a medical examination, a criminal screen, and a security check.)