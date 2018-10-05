Arena too cold for old bones

Visitor to Smithers suggests turning on the heaters for fans in the rink.

Editor,

After traveling to Smithers to attend a hockey game on the 22nd we realized how unprepared we were for the conditions of the arena.

Metal seats? Really? Do they have shares in the Preparation H company?

Why are so many locals standing? The other side has heat! Well no, heat is padlocked.

Generous Smithereens offered blankets and advise. No heat unless it is -5. No seating in the lobby when warming up. Mother’s juggling babies, handicap and seniors looking for a place to sit.

Time to modernize and consider the needs of others. We had to forgo the second game. Too cold for old bones.

Francis Stokes

Kitwanga