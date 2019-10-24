Are you happy with the results from the election?

On Monday Canadians returned Justin Trudeau’s Liberals to office with a minority government.

The Conservatives won the popular vote, but the Liberals took 157 seats to the Conservatives’ 121. The Liberals hung on to most of the Atlantic province seats and most of their suburban Toronto base. The Conservatives swept Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The Bloc Quebecois was resurgent in Quebec winning 32 of that province’s 78 seats.

The NDP dropped from 44 to 24 seats and the Greens picked up two more over their 2015 total of one.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould managed to hang on to her seat as an independent.

Locally, Taylor Bachrach will be headed to Ottawa as the new MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley after winning the riding by more than 3,000 votes over his next closest competitor.

