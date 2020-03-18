Covid-19 testing kits. (Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District)

Are you happy with how the federal government has dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada?

READ MORE: Canada to close borders to outsiders, except North Americans, trade to slow spread of COVID-19

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

COVID-19: Northern Health limiting visitors at facilities until further notice

As of Monday, the health authority is also postponing non-urgent surgeries

Fishing lodge transfer to Lake Babine Nation underway

It’s part of complicated process to boost economic development

Houston man sentenced to house arrest for assault, trying to disarm cop and mischief

Mario Reutelsterz was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and setting a cabin on fire

Vehicle theft suspect remains in jail

Charged with six offences, including obstructing police

Writer supports woman’s right to choose

Just how reactionary is Smithers given one as yet unchallenged letter in… Continue reading

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

