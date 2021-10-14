Anticipating a year of Gardeners Corner and a call for input

Erik wants to include more people in his column in the coming months

A couple of late visitors get a last fill from one of Erik’s dahlias before the frost hit. (Erik Jacobsen photo)

It will soon be a year since I started this column. I have aimed to write about topics of interest for as many of you readers as possible.

I have been delighted with the many positive comments from you. It made me feel that I had made connections. It would not have been possible without a friend of mine who came forward and offered to proofread each column before I sent it to press.

Thank you, Doug. My plan for the next months will be to include as many people as possible to be part of this column. I am going to name it The Mailbag. Unless someone emails me something, it will remain empty.

Yesterday was a fantastic day for me. It was sunny. Therefore I spent most of the afternoon enjoying the most bountiful flower show only the dahlias could provide.

Before returning to the house, I cut a large bouquet of these flowers and took a picture of bees having one more fill. Then I phoned a friend of mine. Both he and his wife are gardeners. I invited them for a cup of coffee today, and together we enjoyed the many colours.

Unfortunately, last night, the temperature dropped to minus one, which meant the end of the flower season. My photos and the bouquet on my dining room table are the only evidence of what once was.

The following job will be to cut the dead dahlia stems down to about six inches. The tubers will be left in the ground for ten days. Then on a sunny day, I will dig them up to dry before taking them down to the basement the same day.

When the dirt has completely dried up, I will cover the Dahlia tubers with peat moss, and that is how they will remain until next spring.

A word of caution here. If the dirt around the tubers is not completely dry, before covering them with peat moss, they might rot. Please do not add water to the peat moss during the winter months, or they will start growing or even rot. My tuberous gegonias have also withered, and I will cut off half of the tops.

Then I dig up the plants with a ball of soil and let them dry out in a cool room. When the stems break free from the tubers, I shake off excess dirt and allow them to cure. Then I store them in dry peat moss or sand.

If you have questions or suggestions for topics, please email me at e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com.



editor@interior-news.com

