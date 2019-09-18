Annual library book sale coming up

Library is looking for donations of gently used books for their annual charity event

I am halfway to Fernie. Usually

I pick places with not that many miles between the start and the finish but this time it is many miles between and I am only halfway there. Perseverance is my motto.

Has anyone ever used an ankle band to put the Fit Bit on their ankle? I feel like that would give a truer count of my steps rather than on my wrist. Have researched Amazon and there are a few kinds so not sure what to get. If you want to share your experience call me 250-847-4797.

A saying: When you can’t control what’s happening – challenge yourself to control the way you respond. That is where your power is. “Inspired Minds Quote”

Senior’s Line dancing at Pioneer Place – Activity Centre. Thursday October 3, 10 a.m. No dancing experience and no partners are needed. Come for some fun and exercise.

COLUMN: Stuffed bears, music, dancing and art

You are invited to attend the Round Lake Hall’s first coffee house of the new season, October 5, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. They are pleased to welcome Five Lives who describe themselves as a diverse group of well weathered musicians. Another guest will be Gerry Jenks from Houston on his claw hammer banjo. Give Judy a call, 250-846-5296 if you are interested in presenting a song at the open mike at this coffee house. Snacks are always welcome. $5 at the door.

My mom was always quick with her sayings. She was really superstitious and it was hard to, for example, go to Bingo with her. Seemed like I was always causing “bad luck.” No empty cups/glasses on the table. No purses on the table. Very little talking allowed. In her place there was no open umbrellas allowed. No hats on the bed. No twirling of silverware while sitting at the table. I remember wailing “life isn’t fair,” her reply “pick your battles.” One I never used on my kids: “my house, my rules.” It was usually the kids who ruled.

In honour of Jeannie Boyce who has been quite sick lately. An evening of harp, song, percussion and poetry at the Smithers Art Gallery September 28, 7 p.m. and at the Terrace Art Gallery October 19, 7 p.m. Jean Christian on harp and Valerie Laub with poetry. This is by donation, all proceeds to support Jeannie.

Smithers Alternative Film Society has begun their season. Up September 22 will be Capernaum (Lebanon). A gritty story of Zain, a Lebanese boy as he journeys from child to hardened 12-year-old “adult” surviving through his wits on the streets. Show starts at 6 p.m. at the Roi theatre.

Described as a stunning piece of cinema.

The Library’s book sale will be November 15 and 16 at the Legion.

We need books, get ready for winter, clean out your book cases, drop them off at the Library or if you need help call the Library 250-847-3043 for a pick-up.

Closing with two: Germane – being at once relevant and appropriate. Fitting.

A saying: What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.


