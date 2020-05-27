Animal group names, COVID funding and remembrances of Home Ec

My family grew with the arrival of a new great-grandchild, a boy and I have been focused on finishing a baby blanket for him, so not much walking this week.

Words are my “drug” of choice. Animal group names: a streak of tigers; a sloth of bears; a glaring of cats; a bloat of hippopotamuses; a leap of leopards; a murder of crows; a bask of crocodiles; a zeal of zebras; a parade of elephants; an army of caterpillars.

Emergency funding from the Government of Canada is available to charities and non-profit organizations that serve vulnerable populations during COVID-19. Community Foundations of Canada (CFC) is one of the national partners in delivering funds.

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation is working with CFC to award $40,000 over the coming weeks to qualified groups who meet the Fund criteria. Eligibility criteria, application and reporting procedures are easy.

There is an online application with final closing date to submit by July 27, 2020. Some brief questions about your project and the vulnerable groups your organization is supporting.

More information about the Fund and application process: communityfoundations.ca. Also check out BVCF Facebook page and website for information about all BVCF activities.

Did you take Home Economics when in school? In my time it was considered important for all girls to study this. Boys took Shop.

My first attempt at “cooking” macaroni and cheese was a total failure when I added the milk to the melted cheese everything curdled.

When I was married, I tried to make a pie crust. My husband took it outside and used it for target practice.

Buns were kind of a flop as when thrown on the ground, they just made a loud thump and bounced. I still use really simple recipes, don’t understand why now, there are all these odd ingredients that are expensive, hard to find, and usually are well past their “use by date” before I try to use them.

Sewing was my favourite. We were able to choose our pattern, sew it up and then have a fashion show.

My dress had a sailor collar and needed buttons. I did not know how to sew buttonholes but was fortunate to have an aunt who taught me how to do that by hand sewing.

Get your song, your music played on CICK. Check out Smithers Community Radio, 93.9FM Facebook page. Scroll down a bit and learn about CICK and how to get your singing, your music played on the radio.

They want to hear your music and spread the word about who you are as an artist.

Also, see how CICK is managing their response to COVID-19.

I have a program on the radio called Porch Talk and have received tons of support to actually do my program from home.

Closing with: a pun – Two antennae met on a roof, fell in love, and got married. The ceremony wasn’t much, but the reception was excellent.