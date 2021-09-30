An open letter to health care workers in Smithers and the Bulkley Valley

Please accept our gratitude. Quite simply, we just want to say thanks a lot, to all of you working in our health
care system.
In the Smithers area we are feeling the strain as a community during this fourth wave of the pandemic, like
we haven’t felt before. Maybe it is because we have had such good fortune until now, that we are struggling
as we are. Perhaps we just thought it wouldn’t affect us.
Well, it’s affecting all of us now – and we are counting on our health care system, on our health workers to
take care of us when we need help. As more patients are hospitalized with COVID19, and more people need
critical care support, decisions must be made on who stays in the local hospital and who will be transferred to
another hospital in another town. To you who must make those hard decisions – thank you.
In a small town, you see people you know in the ambulance and the emergency room. You see the fear in the
faces of your friends and neighbours. You see the anguish in the eyes of their family members. Thank you
for your compassion.
We know, most people in this community are doing all the right things to protect themselves from
COVID19, but that we have a distance to go yet to get this under control. We urge people who have been
hesitant, to step up now and get vaccinated. Do it for your own health, for your family and community. We
are in this together and rely on each other to keep our town healthy and to really support those health care
workers we depend on. We need room and capacity in the hospital not only for COVID19 patients, but for
whatever emergency or health crisis an individual may face.
Again – thank you. And while we’re at it, let’s say thanks to your families for supporting you as you work
harder and longer under more difficult conditions.
On behalf of Smithers Town Council,
Thank you,
Gladys Atrill