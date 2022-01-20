An introduction to a beautiful writer

When I found out my dear friend Marty Hamer had died, I was devastated.

Of course, grief has a way of getting swallowed up by life. But it remains, a ticking time bomb tucked away in the recesses of your heart, waiting for a trigger to set it off.

That trigger came to me last week in the form of a brown paper package from my other dear friend (and Marty’s husband) Randy Cameron.

Randy had curated a bunch of Marty’s writings into a lovely book entitled Margaret and Mary, Margaret being Marty and Mary her beloved mother.

As I read through my renewed tears, I discovered something I hadn’t known about Marty. She was a beautiful writer.

I hope you enjoy reading the introduction to Margaret and Mary even a fraction as much as I did.

INTRODUCTION

The first thing I will tell you is that I am a collector. Just look at my home. There are treasure shelves in every room. Some hold china cups and with fragile saucers, some keep books with soft leather backs. And some display trinkets.

As I look up from my work I can see a heart-shaped rock polished by the sea, a brass candle holder that needs a good dusting, and a crystal vase that belonged to my grandmother.

These things are beautiful to me. Each one has a place. Each one holds a memory. Or two. Or three. They remind me of the stories of my life and I add to this collection regularly.

I search for memories like other people search for sea glass on the shore. I look in likely and unlikely places. In my mind’s eye. On the breeze. In the smell of rain and wet pavement in the spring. And when I find a memory I study it. I turn it on the palm of my hand prying out its secrets, the ones it will give up easily and then I close my eyes and search harder for the secrets that are buried deep.

When the memories are finally exposed I hang them one by one like crystal prisms on a string in the window of my heart. Where they can shine. Where I can ponder all I see and wonder if there is something more, just out of reach, still waiting to be found.

And when my attention shines through these strands of memory they reflect all the colours of the rainbow. Red, yellow, green. Colours that cheer me. Colours that enrich me and make me think.

I am because of who I was.

I am because I remember.

I used to think the day I was born was the beginning of my story — the starting point clean and simple. Page one, chapter one. My birth.

But now I’m not so sure. There are things that led up to my birth. Singular disjointed things that happened to my mother, to my father and to the world around them. A miracle birth in 1918. A world war. Someone’s wedding anniversary and a red housecoat.

These things happened to other people in other lives but they played a role in my being. Maybe the real beginning of my story will be found later, quietly tucked up in a paragraph on page thirty-four or buried deep in a thought in chapter seven. Or maybe in another life altogether.

That seems a real possibility to me these days as I look forward and back again and again. It’s like I’m standing in a room of mirrors and my reflection has changed so many times the perspective I thought I knew is now lost. Maybe we have no real beginning and no end. Maybe that is the most godlike thing about each and every one of us.