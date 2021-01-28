Email editor@theprogress.com

Email editor@theprogress.com

An honour to put the interests of others before our own

Letter writer asks what rights protesters think they are being denied for the public good

Editor:

We the silent majority who make up 20 per cent of the population… 65-plus years old.

We have lived through times like this in the past, different pandemics like flu, polio and most childhood communicable diseases before vaccines were found.

Now a small segment of our community feels their rights and freedoms are being denied because of Public Health guidelines.

As seniors, we feel our Charter rights and freedoms have been greatly impeded and disrespected by those individuals who independently decide Public Health guidelines are an infringement on their rights.

They are putting others at risk, parents, grandparents and children with immune-compromised conditions.

They are denying the greater good of our community for safe health and putting everyone they come in contact with at risk of COVID-19 spread.

And this while our health workers and essential service providers are struggling to support all of us.

Our rates of infection are now the highest per capita in the province and patients in our community are being medevaced to beds in other hospitals and health districts.

We would like to know as protestors what rights are you being denied? If you become ill, do you expect to receive government-subsidized health care? Do you follow the requirement to wear a seat belt when driving, to maintain the posted speed limit and adjust your driving as road conditions worsen? Do your children wear helmets as required by some sports?

We represent a generation who remember or were affected by world wars.

People made sacrifices for the greater good of their community. When the sirens blasted out during the Second World War, people in England headed for the nearest shelter.

COVID-19 is more dangerous than those bombs dropping from the air because you can’t see or hear it coming.

What do we sacrifice for others?

“It is a luxury to put our interests first. It is an honour to put the interests of others before our own.” – Simon Sinek.

Why aren’t the honourable citizens of our community making the headlines instead of the disruptors?

Barbara Campbell & Linda Olafsson

Smithers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Todd Stone: More action needed to save B.C. businesses

Just Posted

Paramedics here responded to twice as many overdose calls in 2020 as they did in 2019. The above is a staged photo showing the kind of work paramedics perform in the field. (Photo courtesy BC Emergency Health Services)
Drug overdose calls climb in Houston

Increase among the highest in the province

Greg Gowe at the Vancouver airport, on his way to a clinical trial appointment in Montreal in November 2020. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Hope through ALS clinincal trials needed in the province, says B.C. man

Greg Gowe, diagnosed with ALS calls on the government for better treatment options

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘We’re still in it’: Wet’suwet’en push forward on rights recognition

Progress on talks delayed due to pandemic but all parties say they remain committed to the process

Telkwa Village Office sign. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Three candidates line up to contest Telkwa byelection

Erik Jacobsen, Klaus Kraft and Dave Livesey have all filed their paperwork for vacant council seat

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News
Search called off for small plane that went down in rough water south of Victoria

Plane bound for Port Angeles from Alaska believed to have one occupant, an Alaskan pilot

Royal B.C. Museum conservator Megan Doxsey-Whitfield kneels next to a carved stone pillar believed to have significance as a First Nations cultural marker by local Indigenous people. The pillar was discovered on the beach at Dallas Road last summer. Museum curatorial staff have been working with Songhees and Esquimalt Nation representatives to gain a clearer picture of its use. (Photo courtesy Royal BC Museum)
Stone carving found on Victoria beach confirmed Indigenous ritual pillar

Discussion underway with the Esquimalt and Songhees about suitable final home for the artifact

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
Gambling debts revealed in details of bankruptcy filing by hockey star Evander Kane

Sharks left winger and former Vancouver Giants player owes close to $30 million total

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, pictured in front of Christina Lake’s Welcome Centre, was acquitted of terrorism related charges in 2017. He has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Kootenays

Othman Ayed Hamdan said he wants to lead a normal life while he works on his upcoming book

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Premier Horgan calls jumping COVID vaccine queue ‘un-Canadian’

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization

Kennedy Stewart says he’s encouraged by the federal health minister’s commitment to work with the city

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

Most Read