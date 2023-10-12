An epic adventure with epic adventurers: Part 1

Tom gets an opportunity to float the Sheslay and beyond with a crew of real pros

Well I have to admit it, we got lucky.

Our latest raft trip was pretty incredible and a circle trip to boot. Sure, it was a lot of work, starting with the long drive to Telegraph Creek, but I love that drive. Camped the first night at Sawmill Lake and met the crew seven kilometres up the Muddy Lake Road just north of the Day Ranch.

The first bridge was damaged from the fires a couple of years back so we had to chopper into the Sheslay at the second bridge and begin our 285 kilometre paddle to the ocean and Juneau, Alaska.

Certainly, we had some apprehension, but this was not the first rodeo for our crew. It was, though, their first time in this corner of the province and could be considered exploratory for sure.

Day 1 started out perfectly with sunshine and good water levels. Our plan was to reach the Hacket River and camp overnight.

You may remember back in the early 1980s a confrontation came to a head between a paranoid trapper and the police. Unfortunately, an officer was killed along with the trapper. A book was penned on the incident, Descent into Madness and gives a fairly graphic account of the affair.

We had a chance to hike into the cabin and ran into Rudy Day, the son of Fletcher Day who was involved in that fracas. Kind of a spooky spot if you’ve read the book.

Day 2 was another beautiful day and our first real challenge. The Box Canyon with the only Class 4 rapid on the trip. These guys brought some tech with them in the form of a drone and this made scouting quite a bit easier.

Keep river right, miss the rock, and hang on was our plan and executed perfectly by oarsman Rocky Contos. It was a pretty deep hole but we came out wet and smiling. It is always best when a plan comes together.

The blue raft got hung up on a log and scraped a hole in the floor. No time for repairs as we continued through the rapid and headed for the Nahlin confluence.

Right at this spot the Sheslay becomes the Inklin River and we set up a very sweet camp.

The Nahlin, pronounced n-eye-lin, was full of coho salmon and within 20 minutes our fishers had their limit (two each) and we were spoiled for dinner.

Our first bear sighting happened quickly as a black came swimming through the rapid and got out just past the rock island at the confluence.

My interest in this particular area of B.C. has been generated through reading about the history of the Yukon telegraph line. I am fascinated with that period of time and the linemen who worked to keep the line functioning.

There was a cabin at Telegraph of course and one at Sheslay, Nahlin, Nakina, and Atlin. The line is quite a bit inland from our river trip but it felt to me like we were passing through history.

Once the raft was patched and another spectacular day broke, we set out to make some time.

The next river left changed that goal dramatically as a fairly big log had completely blocked the river. With a bit of discussion we determined we would have to drag the rafts over the rocks and log on river left. We pulled the four-foot coolers to lighten the load and got her done.

We really only lost a couple of hours and we were back in the water heading north. Our next challenge would be Inklin Canyon and we decided to camp on the island before the gorge.

What a beautiful site and we enjoyed northern lights followed by a very misty morning. Inklin Canyon was very dramatic with 50-foot walls on both sides of the river. The water level was just right and Class 2 rapids seemed pretty tame after that Class 4 the day before.

We made the Nakina confluence later that afternoon. This site is where the Inklin becomes the Taku river. There are several cabins river left up on the bank.

Looked like a pretty good-sized fish camp, but we could not get a single bite.

Hang on for the conclusion of this spectacular trip next week and thanks for joining me on this northern adventure.