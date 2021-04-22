Canadian Electric Vehicles ‘Might-E Truck.’ The electric truck is a work vehicle designed for use by municipalities, campuses, malls, resorts, parks, airports and industries. (Photo courtesy of canev.com)

Canadian Electric Vehicles ‘Might-E Truck.’ The electric truck is a work vehicle designed for use by municipalities, campuses, malls, resorts, parks, airports and industries. (Photo courtesy of canev.com)

An encouraging trend: B.C. eager to go electric

Deb likes the prospect of electric vehicles and sees a great future for them

For years my husband has been telling me electric or hydro vehicles were the way of the future. He’s been a red seal mechanic for over forty years, and I never doubt his instincts. We watched the movie “Who Killed the Electric Car” with a mix of interest and horror and have watched the trends as they now lean back toward electric vehicles, with curiosity.

The movie was a true story. Following a strict mandate on air emissions in California, General Motors launched the EV-1 (Electric Vehicle) in 1997. It was an electric automobile that required no gas, oil, muffler or brake changes and was, seemingly, the world’s first perfect car. Yet six years later, GM recalled and destroyed the entire EV-1 fleet, every single one of them.

It was horrifying the political power big oil had at the time, and they were not having an electric vehicle, so GM bowed to the powers that be at the time.

Just think of the advancements that could have been made, not to mention the emissions saved. It was a very popular car, even then.

It’s almost a Back to the Future moment, but here we are. The demand is high and it’s the right time for electric vehicles. The technology has advanced, and here in B.C. we already have over 54,000 EVs on the road. That has led to an estimated 216,000 tonnes in emission reductions per year.

Besides the environmental benefits, how about something everyone can relate to at the price of gas these days, $1,800 every year in savings for the average B.C. driver.

What about charging stations, I hear many people ask, especially in the north.

Well, B.C. has one of the largest public charging networks (2,500 charging stations) in Canada, with plans to upgrade the infrastructure in the North starting this year.

Smithers town council renewed their promised to replace their aging fleet of vehicles with electric ones, and they aren’t the only town to make this pledge.

It is encouraging that the movement forward is leaning electric.

How that is going to work for those that work in the bush, have heavy-duty equipment that requires black belching diesel fuel, or even how personal preference will play into this whole ballgame? What I do know is the oil-guzzling ways of the past have to change.

There are many fights around this whole issue. I get it. It’s a lot of jobs. I also know there will be new jobs. I also understand we live on one earth, and my 11 grandchildren need to have a future where people have shown a greater understanding and compassion for the one place we all have to live.

I don’t know all of the answers to the EV industry. I’ve seen ads in which GM has once again come to the forefront with a full chassis battery for its electric vehicles. That cuts the big bulk of batteries underneath the back seat that was heavy and cut down storage space. I’m not sure how well these will handle the cold of the north either.

I do know cold was a problem with full battery vehicles in the north. Nothing like having a dead battery at 40 below if you didn’t have the luxury of an enclosed garage. And only two charging stations in all of Smithers for your workday.

I’m guessing those issues will soon be solved. The full-body battery on the chassis is intriguing, depending on the weight. And there are rebates for outfitting homes with changing stations through CleanBC and BC Hydro, and a number of other programs with acronyms I can’t figure out, but there are lots of incentives out there.

It seems British Columbians are eager to lead the way and go electric, with a growing number of hybrid vehicles on our roads.

When I worked at a couple of dealerships in town, I knew electric was coming, and it was going to be big. Especially the hybrid market.

The one question I wasn’t too sure about the answer to but was asked the most, was “what about the trucks?” Would they be powerful enough and versatile, and would the range be adequate for up here in the North where we drive a long way between towns?

Couldn’t answer that one then or now. I’m only now seeing the very first ads about electric or hybrid trucks. I know in some markets they have smaller ones, but as far as 1/2 ton utility trucks, I haven’t seen one. I know for sure it can never be as satisfying as burning out with a Hemi engine, but hey, I’d still like to give one a whirl.

The world will never see 25c a gallon gas again, and we sure can’t have the blissful ignorance of the past in not knowing what we were doing to the environment, so I’m pretty pleased British Columbia is leading the way to a new future.

Life, I’ve learned is about change, adapting, grappling, problem-solving and hopefully finding solutions to embrace. This EV revolution is one I like and intend to embrace.

I can’t say about the jobs and politics of it all, people are passionate on either side. I know we have mandates to meet such as the Zero-Emission Vehicle Act. Progress never stops, just like we can’t go back. New technologies require new workers, so that’s encouraging. The days ahead seem pretty clear, EV’s are here to stay this time, no smashing them all up.

I just have one request, can someone please have them make a noise or fake a rumbling motor so I know the darn thing is on? Freaks me out not to hear anything,

OK call me old fashioned, but I can’t be the only one, can I?

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A line of electric vehicles Sept. 26, 2020. The convoy was part of the seventh annual Electric Vehicle Event. About 50 vehicles participated in the road rally. (Ben Hohenstatt)

A line of electric vehicles Sept. 26, 2020. The convoy was part of the seventh annual Electric Vehicle Event. About 50 vehicles participated in the road rally. (Ben Hohenstatt)

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: A strategy for forests that benefits all British Columbians

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Town of Smithers issues alert for high levels of chlorine in water

Residents are advised to not use water until further notice if strong chlorine smell detected

Garry Merkel has been recognized for his work in culturally appropriate Indigenous education with an honourary doctorate from the University of British Columbia.
Tahltan educator recognized with honorary doctorate from UBC

Garry Merkel has dedicated his life to improving Indigenous educational outcomes

Gareth Manderson, general manager BC Works, and Bandstra’s Zach Runions and Steve Collins. Photo supplied
Smithers family-owned business institution sold to publicly-traded company

Bandstra Transportation and Babine Trucking acquired by Mullen Group

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) is closed due to a washout. There is no timeline to reopen the road and no detour is available.(BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek road washed out, no timetable to re-open

Geotechnical engineers are on-site

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Expect delays on Highway 16 West due to a landslide between Hillcrest Way and Lloyd Drive on April 21. (Ken Young/Facebook)
Traffic delays caused by landslide on Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident wants Columbia River better protected

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

Most Read