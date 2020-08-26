An early reminder about Operation Christmas Child

Lorraine looks forward to sharing the Christmas spirit with those with less

I am about halfway to my destination: Claydon, Saskatchewan.

The weather is not helping.

First time ever I was awakened during the night by an incredible thunderstorm that had me hugging my pillow, kind of scared.

Do you remember me telling you about a fellow whose last name is Grabher and his fight to be able to have his name on his licence plate? A full day appeal hearing has been set for January 19, 2021 to continue his fight over Nova Scotia’s decision to revoke a personalized licence plate with his last name.

The appeal states that the province infringed on his freedom of expression. The Nova Scotia Supreme Court said that a constitutionally protected right does not extend to government-owned plates. Just to remind you, Mr. Grabher had his personalized license for nearly 30 years. It was revoked after the province’s Registrar of Motor Vehicles received a complaint accusing the wording on the license plate of promoting hatred against women.

A bit early but not to be missed: Samaritan’s Purse Canada is reminding people about their program: Operation Christmas Child.

I belong to the Glenwood Women’s Institute and every year we fill several shoeboxes, plus I do at least two just from me.

If shopping for gifts is not practical for you right now, you may want to pack a shoebox online at packabox.ca. This website has lots of information. Their National Collection Week is November 16 – 22.

Another way to share Christmas is the Christmas Hamper Program, sponsored by Smithers Community Services.

I haven’t heard yet when that program will start but it gives you a special Christmas feeling to help fill a hamper for a family or a single person who may not have much of a Christmas to look forward to. I do realize Christmas is not just about gifts. For me, it has always been about family and sharing a special day. But being able to provide something special around that time of the year just gives both the giver and the person receiving something to be grateful for.

Motivational quotes. Words are powerful, sometimes providing a quick dose of inspiration when one needs it most: www.goalcast.comhas a ton of inspirational quotes on many subjects. I find that sometimes a quote will inspire me or make me laugh or just make my day better.

Check out Andrew Balfour, of Cree descent. He is an innovative composer/conductor/singer/sound designer with a large body of choral, instrumental, electro-acoustic and orchestral works, including “Take the Indian,” a vocal reflection on missing children.Search “YouTube, Andrew Balfour” and listen to Classic 107 Winnipeg doing an interview with Mr. Balfour.

Closing with: ne plus ultra – the highest point capable of being attained. The most profound degree of a quality or state.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It’s up to all of us to remain cautious

Just Posted

Interior News print edition moves to Thursday

The move is a result of internal changes to press and delivery schedules

Regional district buys Trout Creek property for public access to Bulkley River

The 33-hectare property 20 kilometres west of Smithers sold for $500,000

Cyclist killed in Hwy 16 collision identified as Smithers Crown prosecutor

Paul Backhouse was 41 years old and leaves behind a 20-month old son

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

SD 54 to submit a back-to-school plan to the Ministry of Education

Will run buses, allow sports and extracurriculars with ample social distancing

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Most Read