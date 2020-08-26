An early reminder about Operation Christmas Child

Lorraine looks forward to sharing the Christmas spirit with those with less

I am about halfway to my destination: Claydon, Saskatchewan.

The weather is not helping.

First time ever I was awakened during the night by an incredible thunderstorm that had me hugging my pillow, kind of scared.

Do you remember me telling you about a fellow whose last name is Grabher and his fight to be able to have his name on his licence plate? A full day appeal hearing has been set for January 19, 2021 to continue his fight over Nova Scotia’s decision to revoke a personalized licence plate with his last name.

The appeal states that the province infringed on his freedom of expression. The Nova Scotia Supreme Court said that a constitutionally protected right does not extend to government-owned plates. Just to remind you, Mr. Grabher had his personalized license for nearly 30 years. It was revoked after the province’s Registrar of Motor Vehicles received a complaint accusing the wording on the license plate of promoting hatred against women.

A bit early but not to be missed: Samaritan’s Purse Canada is reminding people about their program: Operation Christmas Child.

I belong to the Glenwood Women’s Institute and every year we fill several shoeboxes, plus I do at least two just from me.

If shopping for gifts is not practical for you right now, you may want to pack a shoebox online at packabox.ca. This website has lots of information. Their National Collection Week is November 16 – 22.

Another way to share Christmas is the Christmas Hamper Program, sponsored by Smithers Community Services.

I haven’t heard yet when that program will start but it gives you a special Christmas feeling to help fill a hamper for a family or a single person who may not have much of a Christmas to look forward to. I do realize Christmas is not just about gifts. For me, it has always been about family and sharing a special day. But being able to provide something special around that time of the year just gives both the giver and the person receiving something to be grateful for.

Motivational quotes. Words are powerful, sometimes providing a quick dose of inspiration when one needs it most: www.goalcast.comhas a ton of inspirational quotes on many subjects. I find that sometimes a quote will inspire me or make me laugh or just make my day better.

Check out Andrew Balfour, of Cree descent. He is an innovative composer/conductor/singer/sound designer with a large body of choral, instrumental, electro-acoustic and orchestral works, including “Take the Indian,” a vocal reflection on missing children.Search “YouTube, Andrew Balfour” and listen to Classic 107 Winnipeg doing an interview with Mr. Balfour.

Closing with: ne plus ultra – the highest point capable of being attained. The most profound degree of a quality or state.