Lorrain Doiron

Amazed by the outburst of spring growth

Lorraine’s walks on the Willowvale Marsh Trail pushes her virtual tour closer to Walsh, Alta.

I am more than half way to Walsh, Alberta. Have been walking on the Willowvale Marsh trail. It is amazing to see how quickly everything is bursting out in leaves, flowers and just plain growth. I am fortunate to walk with a friend who can identify birds and plants, greatly adds to the walk plus meeting people who are also walking and enjoying the area.

“Once upon a time, when women were birds, there was the simple understanding that to sing at dawn and to sing at dusk was to heal the world through joy. The birds still remember what we have forgotten, that the world is meant to be celebrated.” – Terry Tempest Williams

Check out womensenterprise.ca. They are celebrating 25 years helping women entrepreneurs. A non-profit organization devoted to helping BC women start, lead and grow their own business. They provide business loans, skills training, business advice, mentoring, practical business resources and a supportive community. I have followed them for some time and they are so supportive and encouraging.

LAST WEEK: Animal group names, COVID funding and remembrances of Home Ec

I totally love Libraries and found this information: an ancient outdoor library, it is Jornada Mogollon rock art found in central New Mexico. Thousands of engravings on a basalt flow in the Tularosa Basin revealed a culture that flourished around 2,000 years ago. There are over 21,000 individual works in this archeological preserve. They speak to the Stone Age and at 5:29 a.m. on July 16, 1945 those same ancient images witnessed the arrival of the Atomic Age when the first A-bomb test went off, lighting up the sky just 35 miles to the west.

I had the opportunity to listen to Isobel Mackenzie, the Senior’s Advocate during a virtual meeting sponsored by CARP (Canadian Association of Retired Persons). She spoke on Covid-19 in relation to seniors in BC plus, adult vaccinations, access for loved ones to long term care, meeting the needs of people with home care supports and the needs of rural seniors, plus other topics. You can watch at: www.carp.ca.

MORE VIEW FROM THE PORCH: On the vocabulary of a pandemic

You are also encouraged to contact our local MLA, Doug Donaldson. He has an office in Smithers, 250-847-8841 to advocate for long term care safety and dignity. One other item is to advocate for more medical care for rural residents.

“So, never be afraid. Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty, truth and compassion. Against injustice, lying and greed.” – William Faulkner, Nobel-winning novelist; 1951 commencement speech.

Do you ever go to you-tube on the computer searching for some music? Look up Skrillex. It appears that the band’s electronic music, played fairly loud at or near female mosquitoes causes them to suck less blood and also disrupt mating. Don’t know who thought to try this or how the experiment was done but it could be named as a mosquito deterrent without the use of poison.

Closing with: “The healing comes from letting there be room for all of this to happen: room for grief, for relief, for misery, for joy.” – Pema Chödrön.

Also a pun: Give a shout out to sidewalks… they keep people off the streets.


