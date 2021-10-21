Always take along the best tools for the job

Following the disappointment with the frost turning my annuals black, I started cutting the dahlias stems down to about one foot. The flower beds where both the dahlias and tall marigolds have been growing look bare.

I now have the choice to leave the flower stems on the lawn and later, after the dahlia tubers have been dug up, return the tops to the flower beds, and chop them up in small pieces with a spade and dig them under. Or, I can carry them to the compost pile.

One thing I learned when being in the gardening service was always to take along the right tool necessary for the job. It kept me from making unnecessary extra trips to the tool shed. It did not matter what I had to do. Specific tools were always good to have with me on any gardening job.

One tool I always seemed to need was the pruning shears. The name pruner is a general description of several pruning tools. The accurate description is pruning shears, also called hand pruners or secateurs. They are strong enough to prune smaller branches off trees and shrubs.

Carrying the pruning shears in one hand can be awkward when working. So, I found a wide belt and a holster for the pruning shears. Unfortunately, this is another helpful thing not available locally. If anyone finds a suitable pouch, even with room for other hand tools, please let me know so I can post it.

I have enjoyed a flowering cactus plant in the living room for years. This cactus plant is now full of buds and flowers. Most people will call it a Christmas cactus, but it can also flower at other times of the year.

Over the years, I have taken cuttings and now have many plants. A few years ago, the cactus had gotten so big that it broke in two. I decided to transplant the surviving cactus part into a much larger pot, twelve inches high.

Subsequently, the one half that survived the mishap started to lean to one side and has changed from an erect plant to a trailing one.

So, do not let anyone tell you gardening is boring. Please do not move or turn the cactus while it is flowering. The flowers might fall off.

If you have questions or suggestions for topics, please email me at e.jacobsen85@yahoo.co



