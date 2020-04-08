Always look on the bright side of life

I was getting ever so crabby on my latest walk with the critters. River, the Lab, had to stop and eat a heap of dirt. Shea, the very old female, walked away across the frozen snow. The old dump cat howled his displeasure about the walking idea. Then to top the scene off it became very windy and cold. OK, now I am kind of crabby. By the time we made it home I had changed my mind on feeling sorry for myself.

The dogs had a treat or two.The cat came in the house and I followed with a big log for the woodstove. I had a question cross my mind. Did I show appreciation for anything on the positive side of things during this time of the COVID-19? Will I remember to say thank you for the work done on our behalf?

Just this very day I wondered how to pay my bills at the Smithers Credit Union. I called and in short order my bills were paid by phone. Next I called the Babine Vet Clinic to find out how to get medication for the dog with cancer. Everything was arranged quickly.

I started to think about the medical folks who help us here. The good people at the pharmacy who guide us through the process of getting medications. Of course we must thank and appreciate the people who work in our grocery stores. From time to time we might not get exactly what we want. Get over it. Just be grateful we can get stuff period.

Let’s not forget the truck drivers who drive our food to us. The hardware and the feed store.

We are trying our best to stay home and so we should. We can all help fight this new enemy. We must remember that this virus is new to the human race. You might not know you have it but you are still able to pass it on. This virus can linger in a person for some time without the host being aware. We have to do out bit.

You can go outside, do your shopping. Just don’t talk up close to people. Wash your hands and then wash your hands again. How about a drive in the country? Do remember that the handle of the gas pump can carry the virus. I get my gas at Midway in Telkwa. My gas is put in the tank for me. I might get an oil check. Service with a smile. ”Gas is finally affordable but we can’t go anywhere.”

I know some of you might be lonely or miss your social interactions. This could be a long process before we get the all clear. We can complain about feeling hard done by but cast your eyes to the pictures on TV showing the folks who go beyond the call of duty to care for others. That is what we can do. Stay home as much as we can making sure the virus does not get a hold on our community.

Be well and mind your way.