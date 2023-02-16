All parties needed on deck to execute pool plan

The Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre is working toward upgrading the facility.

The community-based, family-oriented facility was constructed in 1990 after almost two decades of planning and fundraising. It was constructed at a cost of $1.7 million.

Anyone who has visited this facility knows it could use a facelift. Or an expansion. I’ve been to other pools in the region, such as the ones in Houston and Kitimat and noticed they have significantly nicer facilities. The BV pool is showing its age. Despite that, it is still an incredibly popular and well used facility. I am there with my children twice a week. They love it. And have never complained about it. However, I know, we could use a facelift. Any building that is 33 years old should be updated and upgraded.

We have a growing community with a lot children. Recreation facilities are so important for all ages but especially children.

As of 2019 it is estimated that over 150 million children in the world are obese and that this will increase to 206 million by 2025.

The Childhood Obesity Foundation said that childhood overweight and obesity has been rising steadily in Canada in recent decades. Between 1978/79 and 2004, the combined prevalence of overweight and obesity among those aged two to 17 years increased from 23 per cent to 34 per cent. Obesity rates doubled from six per cent to 12 per cent. One way to combat this is physical activity. And having a great community facility with affordable rates is an easy way to get children passionate about moving their bodies. We are very lucky to have a pool, gym, squash courts and rock climbing wall all in one. However, we need to take care of it and do the necessary upgrades.

There is a plan. We just need all parties to get on board

Two of the three partners in the BV Regional Pool and Recreation Centre approved a request by the Pool Advisory Committee to apply for a grant for phase 1 of the pool expansion project last year.

The request was presented to Smithers Council, the Regional District Bulkley Nechako board of directors and Telkwa Council at meetings in 2022 by a delegation from the BV Pool. Smithers which has two votes and the RDBN, which has one, both voted yes to supporting the application.

However, Telkwa council did not vote on the request because the deputy mayor at the time advised council he had previously voted no on the Village’s behalf, at the BV Pool Advisory Committee. The council at the time was worried about an increase in taxes.

The grant was applied for in the fall. The Pool Advisory Committee said the decision to apply for the grant was unanimous but Telkwa is not in agreement.

Hopefully this doesn’t affect the application for the grant, which could pay for phase 1.

Telkwa taxpayers pay a lot. I get that. But voting no to grant funding isn’t going to help. There is money out there. The pool needs to be maintained and upgraded or else it could start crumbling or costing us more money in the long run to keep fixing up. We have to take care of our facilities and if there is available money, we should try and access it.

Phase 1 of the expansion, at a cost of $2.5 million, would refit the lobby and administration areas of the pool to be bigger and more accessible, with a wider hallway and entrance. Anyone who has visited the rec centre on a busy day knows how badly this upgrade is needed.

The grant money would also allow for improvements to fitness facility access.

The application was made to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ Strategic Priorities Fund and there should be an answer by the spring. Let’s cross our fingers and hope not having all partners on the same page doesn’t affect getting the grant.

Let’s also hope the new Telkwa council can see how important this project is to the entire community.

– with files from Deb Meissner

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

