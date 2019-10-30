All it takes is a cone to start your home forest

The upcoming library book sale and other upcoming things to do

Still walking and my focus now is to take over 5,000 steps a day.

Something I found in a magazine: If walking near trees, bring a recently fallen cone home. Put it in a pot so that most of it stands out. Pour in every day a small amount of water, careful as excess water makes the cone rot. After some time, a tiny tree will appear. You are to be congratulated, you have just started oxygen production and you have a piece of forest in your own home. You are doing something for nature and you will see what nature does for you.

Saturday, November 2, CICK’s Annual Monster Clash Fundraiser and Costume Dance Party at the Twin Pub (upstairs) Doors open 8:30 p.m., Happy Hour until 9:30. Prizes for best costumes, come out for great dance music, local beer. No minors, bring photo ID. Tickets on sale at The Twin Liquor Store and Mountain Eagle Books.

BAZAAR TIME: Smithers United Church Christmas Bazaar, Saturday November 9, 2 – 4 p.m. Admission $5 includes tea and goodies. Baking, crafts and cookies by the dozen. Bring your own container for the cookies. St. Joseph’s Bazaar, Saturday November 16, 2 – 4 p.m. Free for children 5 and under, $2 ages 6 – 12, $5 ages 13 and up. Admission includes door prizes, sandwiches, coffee, tea, juice and dessert.

Saturday, November 2, 6:15 p.m., Coffee House and East Indian Dinner at Round Lake Hall. Please reserve your $15 dinner (prepared by Quick Eats) by calling Vanessa at 250-846-9744. Coffee House, $5, starts at 7:30. Enjoy a new sound by Black and White followed by Way North of Dixie Jazz Band. Bring your inside shoes as dancing sometimes can’t be helped.

At the Library: Out of this World! Free NID Program, Friday November 22, 10-11:30 a.m. Take a voyage through the solar system. Tons of space-themed games and astronomical crafts, including solar system bingo, balloon rockets, name that planet and more. Open to all school-aged children, no registration required. The Library thanks SD54 for sponsoring this event and the library volunteers for helping make it happen.

The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library. Albert Einstein.

Remember the Library Book Sale, Friday, November 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, Novemer 16, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Clearing out your Book collection, bring them to the Library, needing something to read for the winter, come to our book sale.

Customer appreciation evening at Heartstrings, Thursday November 7, 4 to 10 p.m, 15 per cent off storewide (with exception of furniture) adults only.

Out of Hand: beautiful gifts handmade in Northern BC. A co-operative of 44 local artists, open November 2 – December 24, Monday – Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. 3835 First Ave. (former Gone Hollywood Video). On Facebook or call 778-210-0762

Closing with: knackered -tired, exhausted. Derived from the past participle of knacker, a slang term meaning “to kill” as well as “to tire, exhaust, or wear out.”

