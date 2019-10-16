Alberta-bound: Next up on the virtual walking tour, Crowsnest Pass

Lorraine finds that having her fit bit attached to her ankle seems to truly track her actual steps

I have finally reached Sparwood with 9745 steps toward Crowsnest Pass. Having my fit bit attached to my ankle seems to truly track my actual steps. Sparwood, BC: population approximately 4,200 and is quite large for its population, taking up an area of 191.01 square kilometres. Mayor is David Wilks.

The Bulkley Valley Naturalists present “North West BC Coastal Birds and Sea Life-Travels along BC’s Coastline.” Renata Neftin, a BV Naturalist and amateur photographer has spent many years living, working and traveling along BC’s coast. She will share stories and photography, Thursday October 17, 7:30 p.m. at Coast Mountain College. More information: www.bvnaturalists.ca/activities/meetings/

LAST WEEK’S VIEW FROM THE PORCH : October has a lot to offer

Bulkley Valley Hospice Society presents Barbara Morningstar, End-of-Life Care Educator and author of Honoring the Mystery: Uplifting Insights from the Language, Visions and Dreams of the Dying. She has over 25 years experience in the hospice field, honouring the process of illness, death, grief and the many transitions that accompany these seasons of life.

A Public Session Friday, October 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., admission by donation, at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge, includes book signing. Saturday, October 26, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., also at the Lodge will be an educational session for caregivers, hospice volunteers and health providers. Registration is $20, required by Oct. 19. Lunch will be provided, more information contact BV Hospice Society, 250-877-7451.

Bulkley Valley Concert Association invites you to take in The Jay Gilday Band Thursday, October 24, 7:30 p.m., Della Herman Theatre. Tickets at Mountain Eagle Books, Adult $28/Senior $15/Student $15. This band is a fantastic combination of contrasts, threading together the colours of Dene/Irish/Canadian ancestral traditions. jaygilday.com. BVCA would also like to alert you that there are only 75 season tickets left, $130 for all 5 shows. Tickets at Mountain Eagle Books.

Haunted Library, Friday October 25, 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Library. Scary stories and ghoulish delights. Come in costume or as you are, creep down the haunted aisles, listen to spine-tingling stories, enjoy Halloween treats. Event made possible thanks to Library volunteers with support from School District 54.

Don’t forget the upcoming Library Book Sale, November 15 and 16. Fall clean up can result with a box or two or more of books and collections that can be donated for the book sale. Drop of your donations at the Library or call the Library 250-847-3043 to have them picked up. The Book Sale is also an opportunity to stock up for what appears to becoming — a long winter.

Just for fun: did you know that the first ATM called the Docuteller was introduced September 1969? And that overalls were created by Levi Strauss in 1890 and are still going strong today?

Closing with: scapegoat – a male goat upon whose head are symbolically placed the sins of the people after which he is sent into the wilderness in the biblical ceremony from Yom Kippur. One that bears the blame for others. One that is the object of irrational hostility.


gradoir@citywest.ca
