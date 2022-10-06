Agree or disagree, but leave election signs alone

I arrived back in town yesterday from an amazing three-week trip to Italia. Coming down Highway 16 we happened to notice a damaged election sign along the side of the road.

This act of vandalism is not acceptable in Canada. In fact, you can be charged. Whether you agree or not with a candidate you do not have the right to prevent their opinion from being heard. That is our fundamental freedom in this country, freedom of speech, freedom of religion.

I also just got a call this morning from a friend in this group I belong to. The group is opposing the acceptance of a coal mine development in the Telkwa River valley and consequently placing signs in the yards of those who disagree with the mine proposal.

Naturally, there are opposing viewpoints on this issue. That is healthy as all points of view need to be heard. She had her sign stolen. Really? That is the fourth one stolen and you have to ask yourself, why? What is happening to our freedom of expression in this valley? Can we not have differences of opinion without the opposing view stealing or damaging signs?

I have watched over the years as some people from opposing groups have cut down billboards or smeared paint over the messages. You must realize this style of dissent is the beginning stage of fascism. I coined the name “sign police” and always felt that their style was damaging their cause.

Someone controlling the opinion of someone else. We may or may not agree with the message on the sign but as long as the sign does not promote hate or disrespect to others, people have the freedom and the right to their opinions.

I talked with John Vandenberg, the owner of the sawmill and property at the entrance to Telkwa about his issues with sign damage. John feels the same way. Everyone in Canada has the right to their own opinion.

It is a fundamental right. Our grandfathers and grandmothers fought to the death for our freedom. Whatever your opinion is about billboards and signs, does not give you the right to go onto private property and damage or cut them down.

Unfortunately, these acts of vandalism lead to the need for the installation of surveillance equipment. This direction takes away our fundamental freedom as well.

This approach leads to the concern of big brother always watching. This should not have to happen in rural B.C. Let’s have dialogue between dissenting groups. Maybe we can learn from each other. Maybe we can find compromises or at least an understanding of each other’s points of view.

We all have the right to our opinion. Stealing or damaging signs does not solve the situation. It actually wades into the murky waters of power and control.

Agree or disagree, drop me an email to tr.ranch@hotmail.com or call me 250-877-1806.

Thanks, Tom