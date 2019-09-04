Ageism still in full force

I have ordered a strap for my Fit Bit that will strap it to my ankle hoping to get a true reading of my steps. I discovered that in Safeway, walking up and down the aisles pushing a large grocery cart, steps are not counted because I am not moving my arm like I do when I walk. Very difficult to push the cart with one hand while swinging the other arm that has the Fit Bit. I did try, narrowly missing a few people and avoiding a crash into a display by seconds. So, the ankle set up should work better. As long as it does not look like one of those things a person wears when confined to their home due to a crime they have committed.

Tons of things hosted by the Library: Ivan Coyote: “Small Towns, Short Stories”. Tuesday, September 17, 7pm (doors open 6:30) at the Old Church. The renowned storyteller will be touring northwest BC, stopping at Libraries along the way, more information on where: https://nwlf.ca/event/ivan-coyote. Public library events are open to all community members and attendance is free. Local Author reading: Pierce Clegg, Saturday, September 21, 7pm at the Library. This will be an evening of stories and images from his rich and personal book, “Somewhere Down That Famous River: A Babine Memoir”. He will share reflections on water stewardship, the river’s world-class steelhead fishing, and changes witnessed over time in the spectacular wilderness corridor. Book Lovers’ Night Out, Wednesday, September 11th, 7:00 p.m. @ Riverhouse Lounge (Aspen Inn). A themed discussion topic of Indigenous reads – select your own book and share your thoughts with the group. Drop-ins are always welcome to attend this community book club. A few of many: The Repair Café; Magic: The Gathering; Smithers Board Games Group; Science Extravaganza. Celebrating Science Literacy Week; many, many programs for young children, Lego Time runs all year, Thursdays 2:00-4:00pm. More information on all the programs: 250-847-3043.

Ageism: prejudice or discrimination on the grounds of age. A recent study reported that nearly two out of three workers age 45 and older say they have experienced age discrimination. It also showed that callback rates about jobs were lower for older applicants, and women had lower callback rates than men. Employers are missing out on people who are able to lead with energy, lead with experience, enthusiasm. I have felt the “sting” of a non-productive interview. Can’t say it LOUD enough: employers, you are missing out on GREAT workers. Try hiring someone who you think is “old”, you may never go back to your outdated thinking! And just a gentle reminder, you too will get old one day!

Don’t forget the upcoming Library Book Sale, coming in November. Extra books, time to get rid of clutter (mind you books are not exactly clutter) drop those books off at the Library or call for one of the Friends of the Library to pick them up. We pick up books with a smile!

Closing with: demarche: a course of action, maneuver. A diplomatic or political initiative or maneuver. A petition or protest presented through diplomatic channels.