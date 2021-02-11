For Your Consideration

For Your Consideration

“Affordable?” internet coming soon to a latitude near you

Thom examines the good news/bad news scenario of Elon Musk’s satellite internet project

Here’s the good news: Fibre-optic quality, high-speed internet is finally physically within reach of Canadians in remote and rural areas.

Here’s the bad news: Fibre-optic quality, high-speed internet, while finally within physical reach, may not be within financial reach of remote and rural Canadians.

When Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, launched his Starlink project in 2015, the promise was of affordable internet for the world.

In October 2o20, the CRTC (Canadian Radio Television Commission) granted Starlink a licence. At the end of January, the company expanded its Canadian testing stage to potential users in B.C. from the 48.4 latitude to 51.7 (sorry Smithers rural, you’re North of 54).

That may be just as well, because it is expensive.

LAST WEEK: Payette’s departure a good opportunity to re-examine the role of the GG

The hardware alone is an upfront cost of $649 and the subscription is $129.

Yikes. I have fibre-optic. With no upfront costs, it is $49 a month. And it is flawless. I did a little test recently. I had my TV running netflix, my phone running sportify and my computer streaming news all at the same time. No problems whatsoever.

By all accounts, Starlink will provide that same level of service, but that’s a lot of money, at least to me.

Here’s the good news: If you can hold off, Starlink may be facing some serious competition. Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, has launched (yes, I am doing that intentionally) his own spacecraft company (Blue Origin) and satellite internet company (Project Kuiper).

There are also smaller players, including Telesat, a made-in-Canada solution that uses a slightly different business model that will not involve end customers having to purchase hardware.

MORE FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION: Will the COVID baby boom be a bust?

In theory, competition should drive down the cost, although I’m a little cynical about that once you factor in human greed.

Here’s the bad news: SpaceX has already launched (literally) nearly 1,000 satellites into low Earth orbit. Musk has permission for another 11,000 and is seeking to increase that by 20,000 more.

Bezos is planning on initially putting up 3,2000, but one can only assume that will also dramatically increase. Telesat has so far ordered almost 300.

That’s a lot of space junk, which has astronomers seriously concerned.

Musk has promised to address those concerns.

Hopefully all of these issues can be sorted out. Access to internet has become a necessity in the modern era and the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored even futher the digital disparity based on geography.

It should almost be a national infrastructure project.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Is salmonella in the valley and should I take down my bird feeders
Next story
Soup, the original comfort food, still comforts

Just Posted

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Smithers Local Health Area reported five new cases from Jan. 24 to 30. (BCCDC graphic)
Weekly new local COVID-19 cases drop to single digits

The Smithers Local Health Area reported five new cases between Jan. 24 and 30

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat General Hospital under fire for second allegation of racism ending in death

Naomi Bracken says her son died after being told to leave Kitimat hospital despite chest pains

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

Dr. Matthew Dykstra (left) and Dr. Wouter Morkel, two of a group of eight Smithers physicians who have stepped up to provide primary care for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at a new clinic in Smithers. Dr. Flora Barnard, Dr. Karin Blouw, Dr. Nicole Froese, Dr. Marlowe Haskins, Dr. Kate Niethammer and Dr. Sheila Smith are the others.
New clinic in Smithers offers primary care for non-hospitalized COVID patients

Eight local physicians step up to provide assessements and services by referral only

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cottonwoods Care Centre residents in Kelowna celebrate receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. Photo: Interior Health
For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 isn’t ‘blowing in through the window,’ so how does B.C. put a stop to care home outbreaks?

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Most Read