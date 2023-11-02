Letter to the editor.

Additional information on critical incident team

The article that was recently in the Interior News showcasing Bulkley Valley Critical Incident Response Team was excellent. Thank you so much.

There are a couple things that we felt we should add.

Our program runs under the umbrella of the Northern Society for Domestic Peace and they are the first number to call to request an intervention; 250-847-9000 during regular office hours.

After hours and on weekends calls should go to the Passage House at 250-847-2595.

We offer this support free of charge.

Cornelia Huisman

Program Coordinator, BVCIRT

