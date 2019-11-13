A woodpecker creates anxiety by cutting off internet

Brenda never thought she’d see the day she would be dependent on a computer

What is it? Stress? Anxiety? I have to say for the most part I don’t have much of either. I have never been this old but I am well aware that things will change as I age. Another body part giving me trouble. A bit more pain in one spot or another. And so it goes. Beyond the “me” issues I find there is great sadness when we age since so many friends are ill or have passed on.

Just for a minute let me go from the sublime to the ridiculous. A woodpecker and rain combined their efforts to cut my internet access off. A cable that went up a big tree by the house had provided my connection to the outside world for some years. Not this past week. A woodpecker had pecked a slice into the cable which in turn provided an opening for water to get in the line and short my system.

That is where the anxiety kicked in. I didn’t like not to have a chance to talk to all of you with a column. I missed hearing from friends and family who live somewhere far away. I didn’t like it at all. So I contacted Cybernet. I have to tell you that is a group of folks who went beyond the call of duty to get me hooked up again. Carl came a few times to try this and that to get me organized. A new radio thing, up and down the big tree to install the gizmo and I was back online.

What a difference this makes. I am not stressed nor do I feel anxious. There is often a discussion whether I should stay living in this cabin in the woods. I never thought I would say that a computer has helped me through the days. I will, however, not go any further with new technology. I will not stumble around checking my cell phone. Steady as she goes.

I will leave this for now. Time to walk the dogs and the cat. Maybe I will bring in some more wood. As time permits I will send a few notes on this computer. I am not a slave to technology but I am glad I have the access.

Besides the cable stabbing type of woodpecker, I had another report of the Anna’s hummer Nov. 5. How about that?

Thanks to those of you who checked up on me . Appreciate it. You can call 250-846-5095. An email can once more come this way at mallory@bulkley.net.


