A way to have cauliflower throughout the season

Erik dishes on a special kind of cauliflower seeds

The start of a new year is always a good time to reflect on the past and prepare for the future.

I do believe, if we can accept whatever happens, good or not so good, we can make our lives, as well as those of people we will come in contact with, much more pleasant.

With that said, let’s get going with the topic at hand.

I wrote earlier about starting your own bedding plants.

Perhaps it is a “chapter” you haven’t decided on as yet, but if you do, I can assure you, it will be worth you while.

The cost up front, can set you back a few dollars, but will pay you back perhaps in one season.

As well, you can pat yourself on the back for something well-accomplished.

Whether bedding plants for a flower show or vegetable garden, one thing is very important, that is timing.

I have learned over the years, everything has to be ready by the end of May, to be planted out mid June, to avoid frost damage.

Stores carrying garden seeds are doing a great job, but if you want something special, you need to go out of town.

I’m referring now to cauliflower seeds.

You know it can be nearly a nightmare, when harvesting takes place, because they all mature at the same time, but it’s not necessary.

What I have used over the years is called all season cauliflower seeds because they are a blend of early-, mid- and late-maturing hybrid varieties that will produce top quality heads over the entire growing period.

Unfortunately, those seeds are not available locally.

In the beginning of January, I plant the lobelias seeds, because it takes them about three months to mature.

The seeds should be available right after new year.

When planting, don’t cover the seeds, just press them down. Don’t forget the piece of glass, to keep the moisture in and turn it over every twelve hours.

You need to have a small growth light over the flat, turned on 24/7 and on a heat pad, until germination, about four weeks.

It you have any stories, questions or suggestions for topics, please email me: e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com. I will not reveal your identity.

