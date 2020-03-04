A view from the porch: March 4, 2020

My walking is picking up, based on the better weather. Well, slightly better weather. I understand that daylight savings time is coming up, March 8 – spring forward. This is not my favourite time of the year as I feel like I lose an hour of sleep. I understand that BC launched a public inquiry into permanently springing forward. 223,000 residents responded, almost five times more than those who responded on legalizing cannabis. Living in Golden BC, situated right next to the Alberta border, we were on Alberta time, 1 hour ahead. This always caused confusion with the rest of BC when they tried to phone us. Apparently in Saskatchewan they set their clocks to Central Time and leave them there. I am pushing for not having ANY time change, finding it takes a couple of days to settle in to “what time is it” and to maintain a routine bedtime. The clock might say 10PM but my body says no, it is only 9PM. Rise and shine is difficult to shine for a few days.

Something that I read: “rule of thumb”. There is controversy around the origins of this term, but it is said to derive from laws in England and America dating back to the 1600’s. The law said that a man could beat his wife with any stick no wider than his thumb, hence the rule of thumb. The precise proof of this origin had not been found but domestic violence is horrible, and it doesn’t matter what is used!

The Midsummer Festival is revving up for the 37th Annual Festival, July 3–5. They are looking for performers from across northern BC and beyond in many different musical styles, as well as theatre, visual art and dancing. Hands-on and participatory workshops are particularly welcome. This is a dynamic community event, submit your proposal: http://smithersmusicfest.com/

The Smithers Alternate Film Society presents: March 15, 6pm, “Sorry We Missed You” A

powerful drama about what’s going on in people’s everyday lives.

March 17, 7-9pm in the Smithers Art Gallery, Bulkley Valley Backpackers Society 2020 AGM. Everyone welcome, opportunity to learn about their activities. Membership not required to attend, information-email: info@bvbackpackers.ca or www.bvbackpackers.ca.

March 13, Friday, 6:30pm: Mama Mia, Carnival on Ice, presented by Smithers Figure Skating Club. Doors open at 6pm at Smithers Civic Centre (Old Arena). Adults $10 ($12 at door), Seniors 65+ and children (5-18) $5, age 4 and under free, family of four $25. Tickets available at Wooden Mallard, Heartstrings, Interior Stationary.

Smithers Meals on Wheels is seeking a coordinator for this program and volunteer drivers who could be available to deliver hot lunches if the regular drivers are unavailable. Six lunches are delivered, 3 to pioneer Place and 3 to Silver King Court.

More information: Heather Shannon, Support Service Manager for Northern Health, 250-847-0608.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is reminding everyone that June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. This represents the one day in the year when the whole world voices its opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted to some of our older generations. Information: info@seniorsadvocatebc.ca.

Closing with: Never approach a bull from the front, a horse from the rear or a fool from any direction.