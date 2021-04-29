For Your Consideration

For Your Consideration

A trillion dollars to consider

Canada’s debt will reach $1 trillion this year.

Should we be alarmed?

Aside from the usual fiscal conservative voices, we don’t seem to be.

What is working in the government’s favour is humans are astonishingly bad at conceptualizing very large numbers.

This makes a lot of sense since for the vast majority of us, in our day-to-day lives, our need for understanding numbers has not progressed much beyond that of our ancient ancestors. How many goats do I need? How many do I have? How many people in my village? How many tigers in the area want to eat my goats?

Even 1 million is a large enough number to give us trouble, although we can grasp it well enough to know if we had $1 million we would be very well off indeed.

So just how big is 1 trillion? Part of the problem for our brains is that we think incrementally. One, 10, 100, 1,000, 10,000, 100,000, 1 million, 1 billion, 1 trillion. But these increments are not linear, they are logarithmic. A billion is a thousand million and a trillion is a thousand billion.

To put it in context, 1 million seconds is approximately 11 and a half days. A billion seconds is almost 32 years. A trillion seconds is 32,000 years. That takes us back to approximately 19,000 years before we even started keeping goats.

Getting back to money. If we started out our lives with $1 million (not considering inflation) that would be about $34 a day over an average lifespan of around 80 years. That’s not even enough to live on (about $12,000 per year).

If we started with a billion, though, that would be $32,000 a day. Over 80 years.

According to Forbes Magazine there are now 2,755 billionaires in the world controlling a combined wealth of $13.1 trillion.

The richest, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ($177 billion), could give 1,000 people $1 million today and he would still have $176 billion.

That is obscene.

In any event, $1 trillion over 80 years is $34 million a day. Could you live on 34 million a day?

It’s mind-boggling.

A $1 trillion debt for Canada is $26,603 for each and every one of us. And that’s just the federal debt.

B.C.’s debt is now more than $75 billion. That’s another $14,858 for each of us

Should we be alarmed?

The short answer is, yes, very.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local MD COVID-19 update

Just Posted

On any given day, Brenda Mallory can be found holding court in her front yard on her acreage near Tyhee Lake. (Thom Barker photo)
Spice of Brenda: Our long-time columnist gets frank (when wasn’t she?)

Brenda Mallory has packed out lot of creativity into her life

Gitxsan Nation extends fishing ban for non-Indigenous permit holders indefinitely . (Photo courtesy, Travis Murphy)
Gitxsan Nation extends ban for non-Indigenous fishing permit holders across their territory

The move comes after the province backed away from ongoing discussions with Gitxsan chiefs and DFO

stamp taxes with red text over white background
Smithers property tax jumps 10 per cent

Overall budget increases by $688,000 for general operations, RCMP, roads and sidewalks

Dze L K’ant executive director Annette Morgan, right, discusses the issue of Goodacre Place deaths via video chat at Bovill Square April 23. (Thom Barker photo)
Indigenous leaders call for investigation into six deaths at Smithers housing facility

Six Indigenous men have died in the past year at Goodacre Place, the most of any BC Housing facility

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to Telegraph Creek after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

Naloxone kits. (Ministry of Health photo)
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia Premier John Horgan arrives before the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

Premier John Horgan has said the province is considering its own sick-leave program

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Most Read