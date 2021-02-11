A story of mutual support for Valentine’s Day

As we wish Elinora (Eleanor) Green a happy birthday I will turn a phrase. ‘Beside’ every good man is a good woman. The story of Elinora Green connects tightly with the story of her husband Herb Green.This story begins back in the day when one income could support a family.

It wasn’t strange or unusual. What was unusual was their lifestyle.Herb worked for B.C. Parks and it was a career choice.Elinora inherently supported her husband as they moved through different parks in B.C.: Manning, Wells Grey, Mt. Robson to name a few.

Elinora calmly and accurately answered the radio calls for check-in, vehicle accidents, forest fires and lost people.

The first year they were married they set up a wall tent and Elinora made sure the meals were wonderful and the bread fresh and warm. Her good old-fashioned cooking continued as the family grew.

Her four kids had the clothes they needed and gifts for Christmases and birthdays they desired.Simpson Sears, Eaton’s and the Army and Navy catalogues were her go-to.

It was give and take for Herb and Elinora.She, a good shot, accidently got two antelope with one shot.

Herb gave up his tag and cancelled his hunt. They waited on each other, especially Elinora for her hubby.

A bear came into the cabin site after Herb was gone and Elinora, after making her best shot, knew she shouldn’t wander after a possibly wounded bear alone. She made her way onto the roof and waited long hours for her husband to come home.She needn’t have worried.

Just as comfortable, and gracefully in time with each other, Herb and Elinore would spin a dance at the Rod and Gun Club’s yearly Valentine Event.

COVID-19 this year has changed the rules.

St. Valentine’s Day this Sunday is for lovers everywhere.This year with cards and letters showing our appreciation. I appreciate my family and yours, whether by blood or by friendship. I hope we all have a safe, happy and memorable Family Day.

