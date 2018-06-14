A special shout out to local media

Bulkley Valley Rod & Gun Club president thanks and encourages support for local newspaper and radio.

Editor:

I want to echo the letter to the editor that Tom Grasmeyer sent to your paper last week. I do want to add a special “shout out” though to local media.

In the case of the Smithers Interior News, you would have seen advertisements for the B.V. Rod and Gun Club Sportsman’s Sale and Gun Show for Saturday, June 9. A full page color ad last week and a half page ad the week before. For a non-profit volunteer run operation this would have been cost prohibitive for our club to manage. However, Grant Harris and the Smithers Interior News stepped up, helped design and print the posters that you see around town and “donated” the full colour ads that you have seen in the paper!

Haven’t seen the paper? Well, you are missing out on great local news, sports and community events. Can’t afford the paper? The first two people who get in touch with me will be treated to a full year subscription (my cost) as my way of thanking Grant and the team.

Not to be left out is Moose FM. I am always welcome at the station and Alissa and the on air announcers always spread the word on our events. I can’t buy a subscription for you but I can certainly encourage you to listen to 870 on the AM dial and 106.5 on the FM dial ( Smithers Area).

So, read The Interior News and listen to The Moose. We all benefit from their unending support!

Brian Atherton

President

Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club

Smithers

