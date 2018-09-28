A shout-out for access to Malkow Lookout

Editor,

I would like to express my appreciation to the landowners, Harvey & Corry Tremblay, Chris & Barb Luther, Ester Nagli and Eileen Shorter, whose land we walk through to access Malkow Lookout.

I imagine there are some frustrations and loss that you have experienced because of your generosity but you do need to know that by continuing to allow access to this local gem, you are encouraging people to be out for some exercise, get their muscles moving and heart pumping.

Because of this you have probably done more for public health in the Valley than most and I thank you for that.

Tony Harris

Smithers